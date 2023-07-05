Spirit Energy appoints former CNOOC VP as HSES director

Spirit Energy has appointed former CNOOC VP Scott McGinigal as technical services and HSES director.

Mr McGinigal held various roles at CNOOC, including as VP for major projects and for business services, and spent time as general manager for technical services.

Spirit Energy, owned by Centrica (69%) and Stadtwerke Munchen GmbH (31%), said the move comes at a pivotal time for the business as it shifts its North Sea operations for the energy transition.

Last month, it received a carbon storage licence for the North and South Morecambe gas fields; a development Spirit estimates could support thousands of jobs.

Mr McGinigal will oversee HSES, projects, wells, engineering and supply chain and decommissioning.

On the latter, Spirit said it is experiencing its “busiest year to date” with offshore campaigns in the central and southern North Sea and East Irish Sea in plugging and abandonment and infrastructure removal.

He said: “Spirit Energy is recognised for its inclusive and innovative culture and the Company is actively progressing its transition to Net Zero. I am delighted to be joining a team with a proven track record in decommissioning, substantial gas assets and a strategically significant and world-class carbon store in Morecambe.”

CEO Neil McCulloch added: “Scott is a great addition to the Spirit Energy team and Executive Committee, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to our business. Scott possesses the leadership qualities we require to be an exemplar in the industry as we transition and move towards a Net Zero future.”

Spirit Energy, which sold its Norwegian business to Sval Energi in May 2022, employs 700 people across the UK and Norway, with interests in 25 producing fields.

The firm is predominantly focused on gas, which makes up 96% of its portfolio.