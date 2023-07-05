Spirit Energy appoints former CNOOC VP as HSES director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Spirit Energy appoints former CNOOC VP as HSES director

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
05/07/2023, 10:32 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Spirit EnergySpirit Energy
Scott McGinigal has been appointed as Spirit Energy Technical Services and HSES director.

Spirit Energy has appointed former CNOOC VP Scott McGinigal as technical services and HSES director.

Mr McGinigal held various roles at CNOOC, including as VP for major projects and for business services, and spent time as general manager for technical services.

Spirit Energy, owned by Centrica (69%) and Stadtwerke Munchen GmbH (31%), said the move comes at a pivotal time for the business as it shifts its North Sea operations for the energy transition.

Last month, it received a carbon storage licence for the North and South Morecambe gas fields; a development Spirit estimates could support thousands of jobs.

Mr McGinigal will oversee HSES, projects, wells, engineering and supply chain and decommissioning.

On the latter, Spirit said it is experiencing its “busiest year to date” with offshore campaigns in the central and southern North Sea and East Irish Sea in plugging and abandonment and infrastructure removal.

He said: “Spirit Energy is recognised for its inclusive and innovative culture and the Company is actively progressing its transition to Net Zero. I am delighted to be joining a team with a proven track record in decommissioning, substantial gas assets and a strategically significant and world-class carbon store in Morecambe.”

CEO Neil McCulloch added: “Scott is a great addition to the Spirit Energy team and Executive Committee, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to our business. Scott possesses the leadership qualities we require to be an exemplar in the industry as we transition and move towards a Net Zero future.”

Spirit Energy, which sold its Norwegian business to Sval Energi in May 2022, employs 700 people across the UK and Norway, with interests in 25 producing fields.

The firm is predominantly focused on gas, which makes up 96% of its portfolio.

