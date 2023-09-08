Grok breathes new life into HVDC export plan to Singapore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Grok breathes new life into HVDC export plan to Singapore

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
08/09/2023, 7:11 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SunCableThe SunCable link will run from Darwin to Singapore
Picture shows; Proposed AAPowerLink route from Australia to Singapore. Supplied by SunCable Date; 07/09/2023

Grok Ventures has completed its acquisition of an ambitious HVDC cable plan, which would deliver power from Australia to Singapore.

SunCable is focused on the Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink). Grok Ventures, owned by Mike Cannon-Brookes, has taken control of the company. Cannon-Brookes is the billionaire founder of software company Atlassian.

The power plan could deliver around 6 GW of capacity.

Under the plan, at least 900 MW would remain in Australia for large industrial users in Darwin, Northern Territory. This could power a variety of industries, including minerals processing and green hydrogen. The amount going to Darwin industry could rise to nearly 4 GW.

The link would deliver another 1.75 GW to Singapore.

“The green energy transition remains the greatest economic opportunity of our time,” said Cannon-Brookes. The power link project “has all the component parts to make the next great Australian infrastructure initiative possible. It will create more local jobs and support our green manufacturing and renewable energy industries. It’s set to deliver huge volumes of green energy to Darwin – powering a burgeoning green industry opportunity in the NT.”

First steps

The first priority is to secure regulatory approvals. SunCable will apply to the Singapore Energy Market Authority (EMA) to secure an import licence later this month.

The company will also work with the Indonesian government to win approval to lay cable through its territorial waters.

SunCable is already in talks with the Northern Territory government and traditional land owners.

The company has said the Northern Territory could provide up to 20 GW of solar power, which would be carried 800 km to a site northeast of Darwin. This would be the distribution point for local power.

It is also the export site for the 4,300 km cable from Darwin to Singapore.

In order to progress the plan, SunCable intends to establish a subsea cable manufacturing and testing facility, creating 800-1,000 jobs locally.

The project has many similarities to the Xlinks project, which would carry renewable energy from Morocco to the UK, a distance of around 3,800 km.

