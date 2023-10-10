Statkraft CEO to step down after 14 years leading Norwegian renewable energy company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydro

Statkraft CEO to step down after 14 years leading Norwegian renewable energy company

By Mathew Perry
10/10/2023, 1:50 pm
© Supplied by StatkraftStatkraft CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen announced he would step down from the post he has held for 14 years.
Statkraft CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen announced he would step down from the post he has held for 14 years.

The chief executive officer of Norwegian renewable energy company Statkraft has stepped down after 14 years in the position.

Christian Rynning-Tønnesen announced on social media he would be leaving the company he first joined in 1992.

Statkraft is Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy and one of Norway’s largest companies with an estimated value of NOK 300 billion (£22.5 billion).

The company’s board of directors will now initiate a process to find a new chief executive, Statkraft said in a statement.

Across 26 years with the company over two separate working periods, Mr Rynning-Tønnesen said he had seen Statkraft transform from a Norwegian hydropower producer into a “leading international renewable energy company”.

© Supplied by Statkraft
Statkraft battery asset.

“The journey to where we are today has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it has been a privilege to be an integral part of this chapter in Statkraft’s history,” he said.

“I am thankful to all the people I have learnt to know along the way and for all the achievements the employees at Statkraft have made together as a team.

“It has been a great pleasure to lead a company that contributes to the green shift through large scale renewable energy deployment and production.”

Statkraft pursuing “ambitious growth strategy”

Mr Rynning-Tønnesen said he was confident he was leaving Statkraft in a position to “deliver on our ambitious growth strategy”.

He said he would remain in his position as CEO until a successor is chosen.

Statkraft said in the past five years the company delivered an average annual return after tax of 26%.

According to Statkraft’s website, the company generated 60TWh of “environmentally friendly” power generation in 2022, 97% of which came from renewable energy.

The Norwegian state-owned firm is Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy through its hydro, wind, solar, gas and biomass assets.

The company is also investing in developing new renewable technologies, such as hydrogen and biofuel.

Statkraft currently operates in 21 countries, primarily focusing on Norway and Europe, as well as activity in Brazil, Chile, Peru, India and the US.

Statkraft said it has an “ambitious growth strategy” with the aim to increase its capacity for renewable energy production by 2.500 – 3.000 MW annually from 2025.

The company is developing offshore wind projects in Ireland and Norway and recently purchased two wind farms under development in Shetland.

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts