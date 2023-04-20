Statkraft buys two wind farms amid Shetland push

An error occurred. Please try again.

Statkraft has completed a deal to purchase two wind farms under development in Shetland, with plans to open a local office later in the year to support its 250-MW strong portfolio.

The Norwegian electricity generator has struck a deal with Peel Group to take over two consented projects on Shetland – the Beaw Field in Yell, and Mossy Hill outside Lerwick.

The former was consented in 2017 to build approximately 72MW of capacity from up to 17 turbines, while the site at Mossy Hill was approved in 2019 with permissions for approximately 48MW and up to 12 turbines.

Statkraft said its backing of the sites would unlock “significant investment” in Shetland from the company, and included an intention to open a local office later this year “as part of a wider commitment to the islands.”

Statkraft is also currently awaiting a decision from Scottish Ministers for the proposed Energy Isles Wind Farm, also in Yell.

Under its proposals the scheme would involve approximately 126MW of installed capacity and up to 18 turbines.

All told it puts the group’s potential local pipeline at just shy of 250MW.

Statkraft said its work on the islands would build on an already strong relationship between Shetland and Norway by providing a new opportunity for the two communities to work closely together.

Head of UK development Richard Mardon said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve completed the purchase of these two sites in Shetland, which will eventually generate enough power for the equivalent of over 90,000 homes.

“Shetland has a proud history of leading the way in green energy innovation, and I’m delighted that Statkraft can help this continue.

“These wind farms represent a positive step towards achieving Scotland’s goal of generating a further 12GW of onshore wind energy by 2030 and will play a key part in the push towards a full transition to renewable energy in the UK.”

However, campaign group Sustainable Shetland has previously called on councillors to impose a moratorium on all local wind farm developments amid a boom in proposals.

That includes the nearly 450MW Viking wind farm, where the first of 103 turbines was erected earlier this week.