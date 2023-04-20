Statkraft buys two wind farms amid Shetland push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Statkraft buys two wind farms amid Shetland push

By Andrew Dykes
20/04/2023, 7:00 am
Artists impression of the Energy Isles wind farm.
Artists impression of the Energy Isles wind farm.

Statkraft has completed a deal to purchase two wind farms under development in Shetland, with plans to open a local office later in the year to support its 250-MW strong portfolio.

The Norwegian electricity generator has struck a deal with Peel Group to take over two consented projects on Shetland – the Beaw Field in Yell, and Mossy Hill outside Lerwick.

The former was consented in 2017 to build approximately 72MW of capacity from up to 17 turbines, while the site at Mossy Hill was approved in 2019 with permissions for approximately 48MW and up to 12 turbines.

Statkraft said its backing of the sites would unlock “significant investment” in Shetland from the company, and included an intention to open a local office later this year “as part of a wider commitment to the islands.”

Statkraft is also currently awaiting a decision from Scottish Ministers for the proposed Energy Isles Wind Farm, also in Yell.

Under its proposals the scheme would involve approximately 126MW of installed capacity and up to 18 turbines.

All told it puts the group’s potential local pipeline at just shy of 250MW.

Statkraft said its work on the islands would build on an already strong relationship between Shetland and Norway by providing a new opportunity for the two communities to work closely together.

Head of UK development Richard Mardon said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve completed the purchase of these two sites in Shetland, which will eventually generate enough power for the equivalent of over 90,000 homes.

“Shetland has a proud history of leading the way in green energy innovation, and I’m delighted that Statkraft can help this continue.

“These wind farms represent a positive step towards achieving Scotland’s goal of generating a further 12GW of onshore wind energy by 2030 and will play a key part in the push towards a full transition to renewable energy in the UK.”

However, campaign group Sustainable Shetland has previously called on councillors to impose a moratorium on all local wind farm developments amid a boom in proposals.

That includes the nearly 450MW Viking wind farm, where the first of 103 turbines was erected earlier this week.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts