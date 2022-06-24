ExxonMobil to look at revamping oil terminal for green hydrogen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

ExxonMobil to look at revamping oil terminal for green hydrogen

Oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is to study the potential for repurposing an oil and gas terminal for use in producing and distributing green hydrogen.
By Hamish Penman
24/06/2022, 4:45 pm Updated: 24/06/2022, 4:50 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergExxonMobil terminal green hydrogen

Alongside Grieg Edge, North Ammonia and GreenH will explore where the Slagen terminal in Norway can become a hub for low-emissions marine fuels.

As it stands the Exxon-owned facility is powered by hydroelectricity and could produce up to 20,000 metric tons of green hydrogen a year.

On top of that it has the scope to distribute up to 100,000 metric tons of green ammonia a year.

sDan Ammann, president of Exxon’s low carbon solutions division, said: “Hydrogen has the potential to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in key sectors of the global economy that create valuable products that support modern life.

“This study will explore the potential for ExxonMobil’s Slagen fuel terminal to help reduce emissions from Norway’s maritime sector and help achieve society’s net-zero ambitions.”

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding between the partners, Grieg Edge, GreenH and North Ammonia will provide their expertise in sustainable maritime transport and hydrogen infrastructure.

Matt Duke, chief executive of Grieg Maritime Group, said: “Slagen is an exceptionally suitable location as a central hub for hydrogen and ammonia to the maritime sector.

“With the complementary expertise amongst the MOU partners, we have now taken an important next step in our efforts to achieve emissions reductions in the maritime sector.”

The International Energy Agency predicts hydrogen will meet 10% of global energy needs by 2050, and says it is critical to achieving net-zero global emissions.

Norway’s government has published a road map for hydrogen that includes establishing low-emissions hubs along the country’s coast.

The Slagen terminal is located at the opening of the Oslofjord, where more than 10,000 ships pass through every year.

Morten Watle, CEO of GreenH, said: “There is high value in producing green hydrogen close to where consumption is.

“At Slagen, bunkering of hydrogen could be offered straight from the production facility.”

CEO of North Ammonia, Vidar Lundberg added: “This MOU underlines our strategy to make ammonia available where there is market demand.

“We will also assess the potential distribution of ammonia from production facilities south of Slagen.”

