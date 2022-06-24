ExxonMobil to look at revamping oil terminal for green hydrogen

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is to study the potential for repurposing an oil and gas terminal for use in producing and distributing green hydrogen.

Alongside Grieg Edge, North Ammonia and GreenH will explore where the Slagen terminal in Norway can become a hub for low-emissions marine fuels.

As it stands the Exxon-owned facility is powered by hydroelectricity and could produce up to 20,000 metric tons of green hydrogen a year.

On top of that it has the scope to distribute up to 100,000 metric tons of green ammonia a year.

sDan Ammann, president of Exxon’s low carbon solutions division, said: “Hydrogen has the potential to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in key sectors of the global economy that create valuable products that support modern life.

“This study will explore the potential for ExxonMobil’s Slagen fuel terminal to help reduce emissions from Norway’s maritime sector and help achieve society’s net-zero ambitions.”

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding between the partners, Grieg Edge, GreenH and North Ammonia will provide their expertise in sustainable maritime transport and hydrogen infrastructure.

Matt Duke, chief executive of Grieg Maritime Group, said: “Slagen is an exceptionally suitable location as a central hub for hydrogen and ammonia to the maritime sector.

“With the complementary expertise amongst the MOU partners, we have now taken an important next step in our efforts to achieve emissions reductions in the maritime sector.”

The International Energy Agency predicts hydrogen will meet 10% of global energy needs by 2050, and says it is critical to achieving net-zero global emissions.

Norway’s government has published a road map for hydrogen that includes establishing low-emissions hubs along the country’s coast.

The Slagen terminal is located at the opening of the Oslofjord, where more than 10,000 ships pass through every year.

Morten Watle, CEO of GreenH, said: “There is high value in producing green hydrogen close to where consumption is.

“At Slagen, bunkering of hydrogen could be offered straight from the production facility.”

CEO of North Ammonia, Vidar Lundberg added: “This MOU underlines our strategy to make ammonia available where there is market demand.

“We will also assess the potential distribution of ammonia from production facilities south of Slagen.”