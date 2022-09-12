Danish energy regulator launches Power-to-X department

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Danish energy regulator launches Power-to-X department

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) is to establish a new secretariat to support the development of Power-to-X (PtX) projects, ahead of a formal tender for government-backed projects.
By Andrew Dykes
12/09/2022, 3:49 pm
© Supplied by ?rstedØrsted renewable hydrogen project
Avedore Power Station, Copenhagen, where Orsted will trial the H2RES project, examining how hydrogen can be combined with offshore wind.

The agency, known in Denmark as Energistyrelsen, said the new team would act as the point of contact for all inquiries about PtX.

Formed as part of the country’s wider PtX Strategy, the new secretariat will be able to provide guidance on approval processes and act as a link between stakeholders and authorities, the agency added.

First announced in December 2021, the €160 million strategy aims to support between 4 and 6GW of hydrogen electrolysis capacity in Denmark by 2030.

The government intends to hold a tender to back key projects, including hydrogen production with other PtX products such as ammonia, methanol or e-kerosene.

In the longer term, the DEA sad its new secretariat would, among other things, provide guidance on permits and approval procedures for these proposed projects.

It will also work alongside two other bodies as part of the PtX task force: A DEA-backed working group with relevant authorities, which will promote coordination and the pace of case processing in the PtX area; and a stakeholder forum will be established which will help to identify and address barriers and opportunities in the PtX space.

The newly formed secretariat will call a meeting of both bodies, the first of which are expected to be held in September and October this year.

Progress on PtX closely follows the DEA’s formal launch of the carbon capture and storage (CCS) licensing process last month.

From 15 August 2022 companies can apply for licenses to explore and store CO2 in an area of the Danish North Sea. Interested parties should submit applications to the regulator by 1 October 2022.

Initial licenses will be given for the investigation of suitable CO2 storage locations for up to 6 years. If a suitable location can be found, the license can be extended for up to 30 years.

Meanwhile one scheme – Project Greensand – is already underway. Testing at the Ineos-operated Nini West field, in the Siri area offshore Denmark has already begun, and the project has the potential to lock away up to 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year by the end of 2025, rising to 8 million tons per year by 2030.

