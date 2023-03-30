Green hydrogen funding unveiled for clutch of North Scotland projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Green hydrogen funding unveiled for clutch of North Scotland projects

Funding for a 3GW hydrogen production site in Kintore, alongside projects to decarbonise Highland transport and whisky, has been unveiled.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/03/2023, 9:55 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Stateragreen hydrogen scotland

Projects to cement the north and north-east of Scotland as a green hydrogen powerhouse have handed funding as part fo the UK Government energy security day.

Kintore Hydrogen

A large three-gigawatt electrolyser project has been unveiled by London-based Statera Energy for Kintore in Aberdeenshire.

Kintore Hydrogen is, through the £240m “Net Zero Hydrogen Fund”, receiving 50% of costs for its initial Front-End Engineering Design work (FEED).

The development will use surplus wind power to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, and supply it to the UK’s industrial clusters through existing pipelines.

The FEED study is due to complete in 2024, with an investment decision in 2025, followed by production in 2030.

Tom Vernon, managing director, Statera Energy said: “Kintore Hydrogen is another demonstration of Statera’s commitment to balancing the grid and meeting the challenge of decarbonising the UK’s energy system. T

“The project will produce green hydrogen at scale in an optimal location, offering low-cost, secure and storable energy to the UK system. Kintore will be a flagship project for Statera.

“Today we welcome  Government’s support for this nationally significant project, which will provide a meaningful contribution to the UK’s clean energy ambitions.”

H2 Green / Inverness hydrogen

green hydrogen scotland © Supplied by H2 Green
Luke Johnson, managing director of H2 Green, alongside Ian Spencer, head of business development at H2 Green, in Inverness.

A green hydrogen hub in Inverness, designed to decarbonise transport in the Highlands, has been awarded a £500,000 grant from the UK Government fund.

Edinburgh-based H2 Green, a subsidiary of Getech, will construct the production storage and fuelling facility for green hydrogen.

The grant will support FEED work and post-FEED studies.

The hub is targeting first production in 2025 and will be powered by an array of wind and solar PV devices.

Over time it will scale from six megawatts to 24 megawatts, eventually peaking at up to 10 tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

Graham Cooley, H2 Green Chairman, said: “This grant award is a fantastic step by the UK Government to accelerate H2 Green’s progress in Inverness and in its network of sites across the Scottish Highlands.

“It is testimony to the hard work of the H2 Green team who have created a bold, exciting and practical project to decarbonise transport and industry in and around Inverness and deliver economic impact across the region.”

ERM Dolphyn and Storegga

Funding has also been allocated to the ERM Dolphyn floating hydrogen demonstrator project.

© Supplied by ERM / Principle Powe
ERM Dolphyn demonstrator project.

ERM has previously said it intends to situate the 10MW demonstrator unit 15km off Aberdeen, using a similar design to the existing Kincardine floating offshore wind farm.

Also successful was Storegga’s Cromarty Firth hydrogen project, designed to provide green fuel for heating processes in whisky distilleries using hydrogen via a nearby windfarm.

ScottishPower Storegga hydrogen © Supplied by Storegga/Scottish Po
The masterplan for the North of Scotland hydrogen programme

The first plant, expected to be operational in 2024, will be capable of producing 20 tonnes of hydrogen a day.

Sarah Potts, head of hydrogen at Storegga, said: “This is a really significant day for us, for one of the UK’s most important exports – Single Malt and Scotch whisky – and the North of Scotland’s fledgling hydrogen economy.

“New employment opportunities created by the development can help reverse the trend of young people leaving the Highlands in search of economic opportunities elsewhere – supporting a just transition for the region as fossil fuels are phased out.

“We are now focussed on driving the project forward, with hydrogen production expected to begin in Q4 2025. In its first phase, we’ll use the full 29MW capacity of the Beinn Tharsuinn wind farm to produce an average 11,000kg of hydrogen each day.”

