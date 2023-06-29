Planning approval paves way for first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub

Plans for the first phase of a scalable, green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility in Aberdeen have taken a step forward.

The local authority’s planning committee have approved proposals for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, which is being delivered by BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited (BPAHEL) – a joint venture between BP (LON: BP) and Aberdeen City Council.

Phase one of the project is targeting first production from 2025, delivering over 800 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, enough to fuel 25 buses and a similar number of other fleet vehicles.

The hydrogen production facility would be built on Hareness Road and the solar farm, on the former Ness landfill site – together the projects will span an area of 123 acres.

Both would be linked by an underground grid connection.

Later, as the project develops, it expects to serve rail, truck and marine vehicles, and for the production to take energy from larger-scale renewables like offshore wind.

Oliver Taylor, chief executive for BPAHEL, said: “This project will reinforce Aberdeen’s position as a pioneering hydrogen city, at the forefront of the energy transition. It supports bp and Aberdeen City Council’s shared ambition to create a climate positive city that builds inclusive growth through the creation of a hydrogen supply chain, skill development and wider community benefits.

© Supplied by Kath Flannery / DC T

“We’re aiming to stimulate demand for hydrogen by working with fleets in and around the city and, through the wider Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub programme, help the people and businesses of Aberdeen capture value through the energy transition.”

Aberdeen City Council picked BP as the preferred bidder to build the production hub last year.

The move has led to a row, with the Scottish Greens hitting out at the oil and gas giant’s involvement.

BP expects to take a key final investment decision on the project this year.

The Scottish Government earmarked £15m for the project in 2021.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill added: “It is a positive sign for business that the plans for the first phase of Aberdeen’s Hydrogen Hub have been approved. The ability to produce ‘green’ hydrogen-based fuel and energy, and this development, are a key part of the Council’s Net Zero vision.

“As Aberdeen continues to be a leader in the energy sector, the Hydrogen Hub will help create not only a cleaner and more sustainable city, but also provide the opportunity for the next phase of the energy transition to deliver jobs and investment in the Aberdeen economy.”