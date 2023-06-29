Planning approval paves way for first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Planning approval paves way for first phase of Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
29/06/2023, 3:55 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Big PartnershipPhase one of the project is targeting first production from 2025, and will deliver enough hydrogen to fuel 25 buses and a similar number of other fleet vehicles.
Phase one of the project is targeting first production from 2025, and will deliver enough hydrogen to fuel 25 buses and a similar number of other fleet vehicles.

Plans for the first phase of a scalable, green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility in Aberdeen have taken a step forward.

The local authority’s planning committee have approved proposals for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, which is being delivered by BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited (BPAHEL) – a joint venture between BP (LON: BP) and Aberdeen City Council.

Phase one of the project is targeting first production from 2025, delivering over 800 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, enough to fuel 25 buses and a similar number of other fleet vehicles.

The hydrogen production facility would be built on Hareness Road and the solar farm, on the former Ness landfill site – together the projects will span an area of 123 acres.

Both would be linked by an underground grid connection.

BP Hydrogen Hub: Planning docs set out proposed Aberdeen site

Later, as the project develops, it expects to serve rail, truck and marine vehicles, and for the production to take energy from larger-scale renewables like offshore wind.

Oliver Taylor, chief executive for BPAHEL, said: “This project will reinforce Aberdeen’s position as a pioneering hydrogen city, at the forefront of the energy transition. It supports bp and Aberdeen City Council’s shared ambition to create a climate positive city that builds inclusive growth through the creation of a hydrogen supply chain, skill development and wider community benefits.

bp aberdeen hydrogen © Supplied by Kath Flannery / DC T
Oliver Taylor is CEO of the joint venture between BP and Aberdeen City Council

“We’re aiming to stimulate demand for hydrogen by working with fleets in and around the city and, through the wider Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub programme, help the people and businesses of Aberdeen capture value through the energy transition.”

Aberdeen City Council picked BP as the preferred bidder to build the production hub last year.

The move has led to a row, with the Scottish Greens hitting out at the oil and gas giant’s involvement.

BP expects to take a key final investment decision on the project this year.

The Scottish Government earmarked £15m for the project in 2021.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill added: “It is a positive sign for business that the plans for the first phase of Aberdeen’s Hydrogen Hub have been approved. The ability to produce ‘green’ hydrogen-based fuel and energy, and this development, are a key part of the Council’s Net Zero vision.

“As Aberdeen continues to be a leader in the energy sector, the Hydrogen Hub will help create not only a cleaner and more sustainable city, but also provide the opportunity for the next phase of the energy transition to deliver jobs and investment in the Aberdeen economy.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts