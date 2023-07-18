New tech could help to make green hydrogen cost competitive with fossil fuels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

New tech could help to make green hydrogen cost competitive with fossil fuels

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
18/07/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Oxford nanoSystemsgreen hydrogen fossil fuels
Oxford nanoSystems says its proprietary coating, nanoFLUX, improves the hydrogen production capacity of alkaline electrolysers by over 50%.

A UK company has made a “major breakthrough” in the energy industry’s drive to slash the costs of green hydrogen.

Oxford nanoSystems (OnS) claims to have come up with a coating that improves the production capacity of alkaline electrolysers by over half.

That is a “significantly lower cost” than current state-of-the-art solutions, according to OnS.

Labelled ‘nanoflux’, the advanced materials technology firm claims the coating will speed up the transition to a hydrogen economy by radically reducing production costs.

It will also help to overcome the challenge of making green hydrogen – produced using water and renewable energy through a process called electrolysis – competitive against fossil fuels.

NanoFLUX, an advanced metallic-alloy coating applied to the electrodes, promotes the formation and release of gas bubbles within the electrolyser.

As well as enhancing the overall efficiency of the process, the firm says the varnish has been combined with a “proprietary catalyst” that accelerates the hydrogen generation reaction.

An independent assessment conducted by E4Tech, part of international consulting firm ERM Group, has confirmed the breakthrough cost-benefit advantage provided by nanoFLUX.

“We are delighted with the results of the external benchmarking analysis that demonstrate the potential of nanoFLUX,” said Ian Russell, chief executive of OnS.

“The Company is working with a number of leading electrolyser manufacturers to test and, in due course, scale up the production of nanoFLUX to meet the challenge of significantly reducing the cost of green hydrogen production.”

