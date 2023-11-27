ITM Power CEO hits out at ‘morally questionable’ oil and gas lobbying on blue hydrogen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

ITM Power CEO hits out at ‘morally questionable’ oil and gas lobbying on blue hydrogen

By Allister Thomas
27/11/2023, 12:38 pm Updated: 27/11/2023, 12:39 pm
The CEO of ITM Power (LON: ITM) has hit out at “oil and gas lobbyists” blurring the lines between blue and green hydrogen.

Dennis Schulz said suggestions of blue hydrogen as more than a “bridging technology” is “morally questionable”, adding that the lobbyists are trying to make it “indistinguishable” to its green alternative.

“More and more oil and gas lobbyists are trying to convince governments to back blue hydrogen also for new installations, which would include building new grey hydrogen plants plus CCS,” Mr Schulz said in a Linkedin post.

“They are lobbying governments to no longer speak of blue and green hydrogen, but only of “low carbon hydrogen”, so that the two become indistinguishable.”

“This is where my sympathy ends”, he said. “Blue hydrogen is a bridging technology to accelerate the decarbonisation of existing assets and has a role to play to kickstart the hydrogen economy. Not more, not less. Everything else is morally questionable.”

ITM Power is a manufacturer of electrolyers for “green” hydrogen, derived from renewable energy.

The cost of electrolysers is falling, however it remains a component of what makes green hydrogen more expensive than its fossil-based alternatives.

Analysts have argued that green hydrogen will become cheaper over time as it breaches an “experience curve” for manufacturing of electrolysers and starts to enjoy economies of scale.

Priorities

The UK Government has targets for 10GW of “low-carbon hydrogen” capacity by 2030.

Mr Schulz’ firm told Westminster in 2022 that “failure to prioritise green will prevent significant progress in developing the UK hydrogen economy over the next 5 years”.

Lobbying group Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said blue hydrogen was the “main way that hydrogen can be deployed at scale by 2030”.

Similarly, public body UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) said a joint approach between blue and green “enables production to be brought forward at scale this decade, while at the same time scaling up green hydrogen which is likely to dominate the global market in the long term”.

Grey hydrogen, from natural gas, is an emitter of CO2. Converting this to “blue” hydrogen, by storing CO2 via carbon capture and storage, is a cleaner alternative  – and backed by oil and gas firms.

However CCUS has been slow on the uptake, capturing just 0.1% of global emissions in 2022.

Mr Schulz said blue and grey do not compete with green hydrogen for tackling emissions.

“Fossil-based (natural gas) grey hydrogen production generates 10 tonnes of CO2 per 1 tonne of hydrogen… not a great ratio, is it?

“The idea of blue hydrogen is that instead of emitting this massive amount of CO2 into the atmosphere, the CO2 is captured, transported (over oftentimes long distances) and sequestrated, which means putting and storing it under the surface of the earth.

“Whilst I agree that if faced with only the two options to either emit the CO2 into the atmosphere, or to sequestrate the CO2, then the latter is certainly the preferable option. Now, this of course applies to upgrading existing grey hydrogen production plants.

“But does anybody really feel that this is the better or even a remotely comparable route to clean green hydrogen – and not generating CO2 in the first place? Or really even cheaper in the long run?”

