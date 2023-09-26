KBR wins 1GW HyNet hydrogen work with rebranded EET

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

KBR wins 1GW HyNet hydrogen work with rebranded EET

By Andrew Dykes
26/09/2023, 2:59 pm
© Supplied by HyNetNatural gas would be converted into low carbon hydrogen at Stanlow Refinery from 2026 under the NyNet partners' plans.
KBR is to take on engineering design work for a second hydrogen plant at the Stanlow complex, as operator Vertex is rolled into Essar’s hydrogen business.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced on Tuesday it has been awarded a “blue” hydrogen process technology and front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for a planned hydrogen facility at HyNet, a major decarbonization cluster in the north west of England.

The scheme, known as HPP2, is the second hydrogen plant eyed for the Stanlow refinery complex, operated by Essar. Together HPP1 and HPP2 total up to 1,350MW in size, with HPP1 selected by the UK Government to progress as one of two of its initial large-scale hydrogen projects.

Its backers eventually intend to reform gas to produce around 1GW per year of hydrogen across two units, with production commencing from 2026. Carbon dioxide emissions will be captured from across the north west and north Wales, which will then be stored using Eni infrastructure in Liverpool Bay.

A joint venture of Essar Energy and Progressive Energy – formerly known as Vertex – is behind the two plants.

On Monday Vertex announced it would change its brand name to EET Hydrogen and will move from being a subsidiary of Essar Oil UK to a sister company, in the process becoming a “standalone pillar” of the so-called Essar Energy Transition (EET) portfolio.

Alongside Vertex, the EET portfolio includes EET Future Energy – which is developing 1 GW of green ammonia in India, targeted at UK and international markets – as well as Stanlow Terminals and EET Biofuels.

1GW HPP2

Under the latest award, KBR will provide technology licensing, proprietary engineering design and equipment, catalyst and FEED for a plant of up to 1,000MW capacity at the Stanlow complex.

“We are excited to support EET Hydrogen on this significant decarbonization project. KBR will apply its proprietary hydrogen knowledge and technology to help deliver the largest blue hydrogen energy transition project in the UK,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.

“This strategic win attests to our commitment towards helping our clients with both their ESG and business objectives.”

HPP2 has also received funding via the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund.

It follows FEED awards for HPP1 to engineering group Kent, which also took on work to update cost estimates and advise on planning and consents.

HPP1 already been selected as one of only two carbon, capture, usage and storage hydrogen production projects to move into the next stage of bilateral negotiations with UK Government.

The plant is aimed at producuing some 350MW of hydrogen from 2026, which will make it among the first and largest such sites operating in the UK.

