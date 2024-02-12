EET targets September for hydrogen FID at HyNet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

EET targets September for hydrogen FID at HyNet

“What we’re finding now are new businesses and new opportunities are saying ‘if you can do these hydrogen plans, we will come and locate to the region’. That’s a new dynamic we didn’t have a year ago.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/02/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EssarEssar's Stanlow refinery
Essar CCS Picture shows; Essar's Stanlow refinery. Stanlow, Cheshire. Supplied by Essar Date; Unknown

The UK government and EET Hydrogen are into the final stretch of talks, with the company aiming to reach a final investment decision (FID) in September at its Ellesmere plant.

Essar Energy Transition (EET) expects to begin producing its first blue hydrogen within two years, managing partner Tony Fountain told Energy Voice.

“Production by 2026 is doable, 2027 is the latest. We’d like to do it in two years.” EET submitted the HPP1 proposal nine months ago, for the first 350 MW phase.

Signing the statement of principles with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) marked a “really good day”, Fountain explained.

The statement provides the “basis of a conversation about how much [the project] will cost, what’s the opex and around negotiations with the government on the rate of return. It’s a non-binding agreement in principle.”

The next phase, which Fountain said would run over the “next several weeks” would involve determining the strike price. “They will carry out due diligence on the plan and it all leads to an FID in September. The agreement is non-binding – but nevertheless an important formal step forward.”

Construction synchronising

For EET to achieve its blue hydrogen plans, carbon capture and storage (CCS) must be in place. The company is working closely with Eni on CCS, Fountain continued.

“They’re giving all the right signals that [the CCS component] will be ready at the same time. The difference between us and some other blue hydrogen plans is that we are right there, there’s no need for a big pipeline, there’s no connectivity challenge – and that’s usually a big part of getting a project built.”

EET is currently in the process of choosing an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. Fountain acknowledged there were cost pressures on the project, but cited Essar’s experience in managing such works.

“The disparity between some of the bids is interesting. We have a number of techniques to control costs, much of it will be modular built. Our intention is to be by far the lowest cost hydrogen producer in the UK, to give the best value to the government,” Fountain said.

Strike price

The next step in keeping pressure on costs will be expansion. EET is working on the next phase of its blue hydrogen plans, “putting the next one in in the next month or so, which is three times the size of this one. With that, it will come at a much lower strike price again. The first will give synergies for the second.” A second and third plant could be installed at the same time, backed up with a fourth.

The government’s aim is to sell hydrogen at the price of natural gas. Consumers of hydrogen will benefit from not having to pay carbon taxes that would otherwise stem from burning gas.

“We may be good, but we can’t take a product made from natural gas and sell it at the price of natural gas,” the EET executive said. “But just as with wind, we’ll see a big trend that the support needed to make this economic will fall significantly.”

Demand evolution

Building out hydrogen infrastructure was initially intended to meet existing demand for cleaner feedstocks. This concept is shifting, though.

Originally, HyNet forecast 4-5 GW of demand for hydrogen in industry, Fountain said. “That’s changed with the entry of power, which will also require hydrogen storage. There’s tremendous economies of scale. We had thought of this as a means to protect existing industry, such as Pilkington Glass.”

“What we’re finding now are new businesses and new opportunities are saying ‘if you can do these hydrogen plans, we will come and locate to the region’. That’s a new dynamic we didn’t have a year ago.”

