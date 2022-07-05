FFI to run green hydrogen rule over Djibouti’s potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Africa

FFI to run green hydrogen rule over Djibouti’s potential

Australia’s Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has continued its relentless deal making drive, striking a new green hydrogen agreement with Djibouti.
By Ed Reed
05/07/2022, 3:22 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Andrew Forrest. Photographer: Sergio Dionisio/Bloomberg
The Australian company said it had signed a deal to carry out studies on potential development. The framework agreement is a “major step” towards Djibouti starting to produce green hydrogen, it said.

“Djibouti does not want to miss this historic moment when green hydrogen becomes the fuel for energy transition,” said Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Yonis Ali Guedi. The minister went on to note the potential for local job creation.

Under the deal, FFI will have the right to study various renewable energy resources in Djibouti. These include solar, wind and geothermal, as well as gas storage areas.

FFI CEO Julie Shuttleworth said the deal was a “great step towards lowering emissions and driving green energy projects forward”. She went on to say Djibouti’s renewable potential, in addition to its port, “makes it an attractive location for the production of green hydrogen”.

“FFI is committed to delivering social, environmental and economic benefits, and we look forward to working with the Government of the Republic of Djibouti in this new venture,” she said.

Should the studies encourage FFI, the parties could then negotiate an investment agreement. This would allow for the development and construction of green hydrogen facilities, the statement said.

FFI has considered a number of countries in its drive to secure green hydrogen supplies. These include Jordan, Kenya and Namibia. The Australian company has also been in talks on Congo Kinshasa’s Grand Inga project.

