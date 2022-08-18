Namibia picks hydrogen plans, as Hyphen eyes FEED move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Africa

Namibia picks hydrogen plans, as Hyphen eyes FEED move

Namibia has chosen a number of hydrogen projects to move ahead in the Erongo Valley while Hyphen Hydrogen Energy has flagged up its progress on a $10 billion project.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/08/2022, 3:21 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Edward Reed/DCT MediaA solar panel under the sun, surrounded by scrub
Picture shows; Namibian solar. Namibia. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 01/04/2016

Namibia has chosen a number of hydrogen projects to move ahead in the Erongo Valley while Hyphen Hydrogen Energy has flagged up its progress on a $10 billion project.

Namibia hosted a hydrogen conference this week, during which the government announced winners of the German backing.

Germany signed on to provide 40 million euros ($40.6mn) to back Namibian projects in August 2021. Namibian Hydrogen Commissioner James Mnyupe said four projects would go forward: Daure, Namport, Cleanergy and TransNamib.

Mnyupe said this initial cash was intended to start them on their journey towards commercial projects. The four Erongo Valley plans, halfway down Namibia’s coast, will now seek industry support for the next step.

The Namibian government intends to hand out more funds than the German grant covers, he continued.

The Daure project will produce green ammonia for fertilisers. Namport’s project will produce hydrogen for local tugs. Cleanergy aims to build an electrolyser and refuelling station, in order to supply mines and ports, with this project receiving the largest share of funds. The TransNamib plan will involve producing hydrogen for dual-fuel locomotives.

Mnyupe said there had been more than 20 applications for the pilot project support grant. The government has chosen to focus on Erongo, in order to create a second hydrogen hub.

While these projects are initially domestically focused, Namibia has plans to export green hydrogen around the world – particularly to Europe.

TransNamib is developing its project with partners including CMB.Tech, the University of Namibia and Hyphen Technical. The last of these is affiliated with Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, which is developing its own project in the Tsau Khaeb area, in Namibia’s southwest.

Hyphen plans

Hyphen said it had made “material progress” on its plans, including with the Namibian cabinet approving a negotiation team in June. This will lead talks on the implementation agreement, the signing of which would trigger front-end engineering and design (FEED) work.

The southwestern Hyphen plan would involve the production of 350,000 tonnes per day of green hydrogen before 2030. The company has said it, and the government, hope to begin construction in January 2025, with commissioning by the end of 2026.

The total investment for the Hyphen plan is around $10 billion.

“We’re very pleased at the commitment and rapid pace of progress that the Namibian Government has shown as we move towards concluding the Implementation Agreement to enable us to start the next phase of the project,” said Hyphen CEO Marco Raffinetti.

“Our project will put Namibia’s green hydrogen industry firmly on the global energy and decarbonisation map and position Namibia for rapid green hydrogen scalability.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts