Energy Boss ‘definitely a potential buyer’ for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Energy Boss ‘definitely a potential buyer’ for Manchester United

Ineos boss, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has shown interest in taking the reins at Manchester United if current owners Glazer decide to sell.
By Ryan Duff
18/08/2022, 4:21 pm Updated: 18/08/2022, 4:22 pm
Britain's richest person Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of the INEOS Chemicals company. PIC: OGC Nice
Britain's richest person Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of the INEOS Chemicals company. PIC: OGC Nice

Ineos boss, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has shown interest in taking the reins at Manchester United if current owners Glazer decide to sell.

A spokesperson for the UK billionaire told the Times that if the club’s current US-based owners were wanting to sell, Sir Ratcliffe would be keen to take over as chairman this is despite the club’s rocky start to the season.

This was said in response to a Bloomberg article that claimed Glazers were thinking about selling a minority stake in the Manchester football team.

The report caused stock prices for the red devils to shoot up to £11.36 a share, a 7.1% increase, giving the club a stock market value of £1.88 billion.

Ineos recently signed three back-to-back deals with SINOPEC, worth a combined £5.8 billion which are expected to generate a combined turnover of around £8.33bn.

Ratcliffe, who is a Manchester United fan, put in a late bid for Chelsea football club in May that ultimately failed, showing his interest in owning a team in the English premiership.

The Ineos boss usually looks for full ownership in deals, however, he is willing to claim a minority share if those involved could come to an agreement for him to take full ownership of the club that is currently sitting bottom of the table at a later date.

Sir Ratcliffe seeks to invest in improving the infrastructure of the club, giving the Man U stadium, Old Trafford, a “major overhaul” to modernise the facility, if he successfully takes ownership of the club.

This news might come as a welcomed relief for Manchester United fans as supporters have been protesting against Glazer’s ownership of the team.

However, Bloomberg has said that the Glazers are in preliminary talks on bringing in new investment, which indicates they are not ready to sell the club, which could be valued at up to £5 billion.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not the only billionaire rumoured to be in connection with Manchester United.

Elon Musk, chief executive of Space X and Tesla, took to Twitter to say “I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome”.

After receiving thousands of replies the 51-year-old billionaire followed up with: “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

Later adding: “Standup is my side hustle.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts