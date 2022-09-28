Yara jumps on HyPilot hydrogen plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Yara jumps on HyPilot hydrogen plan

Yara Clean Ammonia has joined up with the HyPilot project, alongside Hystar, Equinor and Gassco.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/09/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by YaraFile photo of Yara ammonia plant at Heroya. Porsgrunn, Norway.
The plan involves Gassco commissioning a PEM electrolyser in the second half of 2023, at the Kårstø Gas Processing Plant in Rogaland, Norway.

Yara is primarily interested in the production of green ammonia. The HyPilot scheme aims to demonstrate Hystar’s electrolysers can produce green hydrogen at a lower cost.

The plan will run the 1 MW containerised electrolyser for 10,000 hours. This will give the companies data on how it performs.

Equinor’s part focuses on HyPilot’s ability to operate dynamically, that is taking power from varying offshore wind.

“HyPilot marks a significant moment for the hydrogen industry, bringing together leading industry names to showcase Hystar’s patented, ultra-efficient electrolysers,” Fredrik Mowill CEO of Hystar said. “Today’s announcement is a key step towards scaling up and enabling widespread commercial deployment of large-scale green hydrogen production.”

The membrane in the Hystar electrolyser is thinner than in other technologies. The company claims this provides better efficiency owing to lower resistance.

“We are pleased that Yara, Enova, Equinor, and Gassco share our vision of commercialising technology for lower-cost green hydrogen. Working together in the years ahead will enable us to drive unseen levels of cost and production efficiencies across hard-to-abate sectors,” said Mowill.

Valuable inputs

Yara SVP of upstream projects and technologies Lise Winther welcomed the chance to study results from the pilot electrolyser.

“The knowledge we gain from the HyPilot project will give valuable input to our work in developing green ammonia for fertiliser, deep-sea shipping, and power production,” she said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has predicted renewable electricity produced hydrogen costs could fall by 30% by 2030. Hystar has said it can already meet or exceed these targets.

Norway’s state-backed Enova stepped in to provide support for Hystar’s technology with a 38.2 million krone ($3.53mn) investment in March.

Speaking at the time, Minister of Climate and Environment Espen Barth Eide said there was a need to cut emissions and create jobs.

“Hydrogen will play an important role in the green shift. But first we are completely dependent on reducing production costs. Hystar’s plans can therefore be of great importance in reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” the minister said.

