Gulf-to-Europe hydrogen pipe feasible, consultants claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Gulf-to-Europe hydrogen pipe feasible, consultants claim

"Together with Afry, we have identified a potential stable corridor to bring supply and demand together. The scale-up of hydrogen adoption goes through projects like this,” Bombardi said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/06/2023, 2:15 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by NeomTwo cars on a road to highlight Neom's progress
Picture shows; Neom. Saudi Arabia.

A hydrogen pipeline carrying 2.5 million tonnes per year from the Gulf to Europe would be feasible, according to a new study.

RINA and Afry carried out the study. Such a “transformative opportunity” would unlock the Gulf’s potential to provide low-carbon hydrogen – green or blue – to Europe.

The concept covers a pipeline from Qatar to Saudi Arabia, then on to Egypt and crossing the Mediterranean Sea. The plan “may seem ambitious”, the consultants said, but it would be feasible.

It would cost 1.2 euros per kg of hydrogen, RINA and Afry said. Given the low cost of supply in the Middle East, they could supply hydrogen at a levelised cost of around 2.7 euros per kg, starting in the 2030s. In time, this would fall to 2.3 euros.

RINA executive vice president Andrea Bombardi said the first-of-its-kind study had considered a number of aspects, including routing and the deepwater pipeline section.

Supply and demand

“The findings of the study represent a decisive contribution to boost the hydrogen economy. Together with Afry, we have identified a potential stable corridor to bring supply and demand together. The scale-up of hydrogen adoption goes through projects like this,” Bombardi said.

Europe has set a goal of importing 10mn tpy of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030. While a number of projects have been discussed, there continues to be a lack of transparency in the market. As such, financing is a challenge.

The study from RINA and Afry noted Europe’s desire to seek energy security. There has been talk of gas exports from Egypt into Europe, but the water depth has proved a challenge.

Furthermore, the study noted discussions around hydrogen exports via ship.

“These options receive EU subsidies and drive activity within the gas/hydrogen industry, but they may not be most efficient for bulk transport. A competitive and actionable pipeline project from the Gulf region in the near future could provide a viable and powerful complement.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts