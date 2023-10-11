ABB wins electrical work at Esbjerg hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

ABB wins electrical work at Esbjerg hydrogen project

By Andrew Dykes
11/10/2023, 12:14 pm Updated: 11/10/2023, 12:21 pm
© Supplied by H2 Energy EsbjergRender of the proposed green hydrogen plant at Esbjerg.
Render of the proposed green hydrogen plant at Esbjerg.

ABB has been contracted to provide electrical engineering for the power distribution at a 1GW hydrogen scheme on Denmark’s west coast.

Backed by developer H2 Energy Esbjerg and billed as one of the largest hydrogen developments in Europe, the site will produce up to 90,000 tons of hydrogen per year.

Scheduled to start operations in 2027, the plant will convert renewable electricity from offshore wind into green hydrogen to support the decarbonisation of heavy industry and road transportation.

The company, a joint venture of Trafigura and H2 Energy, intends to invest around 1  billion euros in the scheme.

ABB will provide engineering from the point of grid connection to electrolyzers on the site, and for other process equipment across the production facility in Esbjerg and the hydrogen distribution hub in Fredericia. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

In addition, produced hydrogen may also be used for to make green e-fuels like methanol and ammonia.

The project is expected to create up to 60 permanent jobs and supply enough green hydrogen to meet the annual fuel consumption demands of more than 10,000 trucks – around half of all trucks in Denmark.

“ABB is focused on supporting the EU’s priority to develop renewable hydrogen,” said Per-Erik Holsten, Head of Northern Europe at ABB Energy Industries.

“We are increasingly active in the pioneering Power-to-X market which is essential in meeting global energy transition goals and achieving a low carbon society in the future.”

“It was important to collaborate with a company that has the knowledge of managing energy consumption and optimizing energy efficiency during green hydrogen production,” said Julian O’Connell, project director of H2 Energy Esbjerg.

“It is also critical to ensure we have a reliable and readily available supply of power to support operations at the distribution hub.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the ADIPEC conference last week, president of ABB Energy Industries, Brandon Spencer, told Energy Voice that he expects blue hydrogen to offer the lion’s share of opportunities over the next 10 years, with natural gas reforming working alongside CCS.

However, green hydrogen will eventually take over after that initial decade.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts