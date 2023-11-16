Germany’s hydrogen ramp-up is slowing soon after it kicked off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Germany’s hydrogen ramp-up is slowing soon after it kicked off

By Bloomberg
16/11/2023, 11:41 am
© BloombergA chemical symbol on a hydrogen fuel pump sign at a railway train refueling station in Salzgitter, Germany, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Investments in Germany’s hydrogen production — a fuel the government considers crucial for its energy transition needs — have slowed in recent months after picking up speed last year.

As of August, planned projects put Germany on track to have 8.7 gigawatts of hydrogen capacity by 2030, according to a study commissioned by EON and based on data from the Institute of Energy Economics at the University of Cologne.

That’s only a small increase from an 8.1 gigawatt estimate in February, and is significantly slower than the ramp-up observed across 2022.

The study highlights the hurdles politicians have faced in getting investors on board for their clean-energy goals, with hydrogen linked to substantial uncertainty over costs, regulation and future demand.

According to the International Energy Agency, only about 5% of announced hydrogen projects have received firm investment decisions.

© Source: EON, Institute of Energy
Production capacity by 2030 is seen at 8.7 gigawatts

“The discrepancy between planned projects and final investment decisions is far too great,” said Patrick Lammers, EON’s board member in charge of customer solutions. “We need instruments to speed up the hydrogen ramp-up.”

Germany aims to produce 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and also wants to have at least 10 gigawatts of installed electrolysis capacity by then.

Adding to its challenges, the country’s top court decided this week to strike down €60 billion ($65 billion) of off-budget funding for climate action, calling into question similar financing vehicles.

EON’s study, which included a policy tool analysis by Frontier Economics, suggested that a “green gas quota” could be a way for the government to incentivize the hydrogen roll-out without placing an additional strain on public finances.

