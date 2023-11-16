Santos wins partial start for troubled Barossa pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Santos wins partial start for troubled Barossa pipeline

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/11/2023, 12:27 pm Updated: 16/11/2023, 12:31 pm
Heading up: The Santos sponsored hot air balloon
Santos has been authorised to move ahead with some of its offshore pipeline work for the Barossa project.

The Federal Court approved construction of the pipeline from the field to a point designated kilometre point 86. Santos may not install pipeline south of this point as yet.

The Environmental Defenders Office said the Tiwi traditional owners had secured an injunction halting Santos from working near the Tiwi islands. “This injunction means that important areas of underwater cultural heritage near the Tiwi Islands will be protected whilst our clients’ case is heard,” it said.

Another court hearing will be heard on December 4. Santos said this would hear the application from Simon Munkara, and two others, seeking to delay pipeline work. There may not be a ruling until January.

The objectors want Santos to revise its environmental plan. They also called for National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) to scrutinise the changes.

Santos has said it would continue to “vigorously defend” its stance. The company is committed to the Barossa gas project, it said.

In addition to supplying gas to Darwin LNG, it will also provide local jobs and new opportunities, the company said.

Cross-border CO2

While Santos faces pipeline challenges, the Australian government is backing legislation that should help the company expand in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) space.

Australia’s Senate approved the Environment Protection (Sea Dumping) Amendment (Using New Technologies to Fight Climate Change) Bill 2023 this week. The legislation should allow Santos to capture associated CO2 at its Barossa project and export this to Bayu-Undan CCS, in Timor-Leste.

The plan would involve the repurposing of a pipeline, from Bayu-Undan to Darwin, to transport CO2.

Santos has also this week signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Korea’s SK E&S on CCS. The aim is to create a “transboundary business model to aggregate and transport CO2 from Korea to Australia for safe and secure storage underground”.

Because of the London Protocol, countries must reach bilateral deals to transport CO2 across borders.

