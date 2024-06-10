Norwegian gas giant Equinor to invest in German hydrogen startup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Norwegian gas giant Equinor to invest in German hydrogen startup

By Bloomberg
10/06/2024, 10:57 am
© Shutterstock / JHVEPhotoThe Equinor sign at its headquarters in Fornebu near Oslo, Norway.
The Equinor sign at its headquarters in Fornebu near Oslo, Norway.

Norway’s Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is in advanced talks to become a key investor in German hydrogen startup HH2E AG in an effort to diversify its energy production, according to people familiar with the matter.

Equinor — Europe’s biggest natural gas supplier — is set to make a decision on the size of the funding as early as July, said the people who declined to be identified as the business is private.

HH2E is developing a hydrogen project at the Baltic port of Lubmin as Germany embraces the fuel in an effort to curb its greenhouse gas emissions. The company hasn’t yet made a final investment decision on the first phase of the €1 billion ($1.1 billion) facility, though it has taken steps to prepare for a new ownership structure amid rising capital needs.

Equinor and HH2E both declined to comment.

Because of the enormous costs associated with building hydrogen facilities, an investment by state-owned Equinor would provide credit quality to the Lubmin project and make it bankable, one of the people said. HH2E is also in talks with other large firms for a possible investment, according to another person.

The startup’s current investors include UK private equity firm Foresight Group Holdings Ltd., which owns 55%, and HydrogenOne Capital Growth Plc, which holds a minority stake.

The market for hydrogen is still in its early stages, with just 4% of proposed projects globally reaching financial close in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency.

Germany aims to produce 10 gigawatts of hydrogen by 2030 under its strategy to become climate-neutral by 2045, five years earlier than the European Union. The government has passed several laws to accelerate the deployment of electrolyzers.

