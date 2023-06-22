Oman hands out first two hydrogen project awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Middle East

Oman hands out first two hydrogen project awards

Engie said the feedstock would go to South Korea, starting in the second half of 2030. It will take seven years to develop and build the project and then it will operate for 40 years. It will begin construction in 2027.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/06/2023, 11:39 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by DEMEPicture shows; Signing the Hyport deal. Oman. Supplied by DEME Date; 21/06/2023
Picture shows; Signing the Hyport deal. Oman. Supplied by DEME Date; 21/06/2023

Oman has handed out its first two projects under its hydrogen bid round, to consortia involving DEME and Engie.

Hydrom is overseeing the process. It awarded two areas in Duqm this week, in the first round. In the second round, it will hand over another three blocks in the Dhofar area, aiming to achieve this by the second quarter of 2024.

Oman has a target of reaching 1 million tonnes per year of green hydrogen production by 2030.

Korea focused

Engie and Posco reported they had won one of the concessions. Their project aims to produce 200,000 tpy of green hydrogen. They will export this to Korea as 1.2 million tonnes per year of green ammonia.

Other partners include Samsung Engineering, Korea East-West Power (EWP), Korea Southern Power Co. (KOSPO) and PTTEP’s FutureTech Energy Ventures Company.

The area covers 340 square km in Duqm. The downstream equipment will be sited in the Port of Duqm.

The plan involves up to 5 GW of new wind and solar capacity, backed up by a battery energy storage system. The project will export the hydrogen to the port, where it will be exported as ammonia.

Engie said the feedstock would go to South Korea, starting in the second half of 2030. It will take seven years to develop and build the project and then it will operate for 40 years. It will begin construction in 2027.

“This venture will benefit from Engie’s industrial expertise. By developing renewable energies, renewable hydrogen and flexible assets such as batteries, this project is perfectly in line with the Group’s strategy to accelerate the transition to carbon neutrality,” said Sébastien Arbola, executive vice president in charge of Engie’s Flex Gen & Retail activities.

“It will contribute to several of our 2030 ambitions: reaching 4 GW of hydrogen capacity and 10 GW of batteries,” he said.

Hyport

The second award went to DEME and OQ, for the Hyport Duqm project. DEME said the first phase would produce 330,000 tpy of green ammonia, rising to 650,000 tpy in the second phase.

Driving this production would be 1.3 GW of wind and solar energy in the first phase. It will rise to more than 2.7 GW.

Najla Zuhair Al-Jamali, CEO of Alternative Energy at OQ, welcomed the deal. The works will be located in the Special Economic Zone, “a global centre to produce green hydrogen, which combines renewable energy, manufacturing, downstream and logistics activities with a focus on decarbonisation efforts and electricity production”.

DEME managing director Martin D’Uva said the project had been three years in the making.

“We are thrilled to accelerate our transformative journey towards a green hydrogen-powered future and to support Oman in achieving its ambitious green energy targets, while strengthening DEME’s long-term presence in Oman. The project will harness the immense potential of hydrogen as a clean and versatile energy carrier, leveraging Oman’s strategic location and abundant renewable resources to establish a robust green hydrogen ecosystem.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts