Adnoc begins building first high-speed hydrogen fuel station

Adnoc has begun building the Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refuelling station, in addition to launching a partnership with Toyota Motor Corp. and Al-Futtaim Motors.

The company will build the new fuelling station in Masdar City. Toyota and Al-Futtaim will provide hydrogen vehicles.

Adnoc said it would produce hydrogen for the fuel station by using an electrolyser, powered with electricity from the grid.

“Hydrogen will be a critical fuel for the energy transition, helping to decarbonize economies at scale, and it is a natural extension of our core business,” Adnoc group CEO Sultan Al Jaber said.

“Through this pilot programme, we will gather important data on how hydrogen transportation technology performs as we continue to develop the UAE’s hydrogen infrastructure.”

Adnoc, he continued, is putting “sustainability and decarbonisation at the heart of its strategy”. The company is reducing emissions from its existing production. It also aims to be the “supplier of choice for the clean energies of tomorrow”.

Adnoc Distribution will operate the fuel station. The company aims to complete it later this year. The company did not disclose whether it would be ready for Adipec, in October, or COP28, in November.

Adnoc said it would build a second hydrogen station, fitted with a conventional fuelling system, at Dubai Golf City.

Toyota has said its 2023 Mirai XLE has a range of 402 miles, when fully fuelled with hydrogen.

Al-Futtaim offers the Mira through an agreement with Toyota. The local company launched the Middle East’s first conventional hydrogen fuelling station in 2017, in Dubai.

The UAE launched its hydrogen strategy earlier this month. The aim is to be a leading hydrogen producer by 2031.