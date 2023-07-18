Eskom bids farewell to “persona non grata” Oberholzer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Eskom bids farewell to “persona non grata” Oberholzer

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/07/2023, 10:03 am Updated: 18/07/2023, 10:04 am
Photo of Ed Reed
On the road to Koeberg Source: Eskom

Eskom and its COO, Jan Oberholzer, are parting ways, the company has announced, saying it was a “mutual agreement”.

Oberholzer’s last day will be on July 31. The company said the COO had been on a fixed-term contract to support the Koeberg nuclear power plant and Kusile plant.

“Eskom expresses gratitude to Mr Jan Oberholzer for his dedicated service, expertise and valuable contributions during his tenure. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” it said, in a terse statement.

The company did not announce a replacement.

Oberholzer took up the position of COO in 2018. His departure follows the removal of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter in February after he revealed serious allegations about corruption.

De Ruyter, in his book Truth to power, said Oberholzer was “probably the hardest worker I’ve ever come across”. The former Eskom CEO reported that in late 2022 the COO had been sidelined and that he had “become persona non grata”.

The surprise departure of Oberholzer comes as Eskom struggles to provide power to South Africa. Eskom announced Stage 6 load shedding on the weekend, reducing this as the week began.

Yesterday, the company said breakdowns accounted for 15,747 MW of capacity, while planned maintenance accounted for another 1,946 MW.

Eskom expects power demand to increase towards the weekend, raising the risk of more load shedding. Cold weather has had an impact on demand, while also reducing domestic solar photovoltaic capacity.

“Load shedding is unacceptable and going to higher stages, such as Stage 6, should not become the norm,” Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said at a media briefing this week. The minister went on to say he was “very, very worried” about the Koeberg plant.

The first unit at Koeberg is due to see its 40-year licence expire in July 2024, while the second expires in July 2025. There are efforts under way to extend their operations, but to do so requires strict certification.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has said Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe should “carry the full blame for sabotaging the Koeberg nuclear power plant’s life extension project”. Mantashe, the DA said, refused assistance from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

