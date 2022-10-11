Principle Power bags FEED for Dolphyn hydrogen project off Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Principle Power bags FEED for Dolphyn hydrogen project off Aberdeen

Principle Power has secured front end engineering and design (FEED) work for a floating wind-to-hydrogen scheme set to be built off Aberdeen.
By Andrew Dykes
11/10/2022, 3:35 pm Updated: 11/10/2022, 3:51 pm
© Supplied by Principle PowerRender of the ERM Dolyphyn pilot scheme.
Render of the ERM Dolyphyn pilot scheme.

Principle Power has secured front end engineering and design (FEED) work for a floating wind-to-hydrogen scheme set to be built off Aberdeen.

Developed by Environmental Resources Management (ERM), plans for Dolphyn – Deepwater Offshore Local Production of HYdrogeN – would see the construction of a demonstrator project capable of producing green hydrogen from seawater at scale using floating offshore wind power.

The concept uses a modular design that integrates electrolyser facilities and a wind turbine on a moored semi-submersible platform, based on WindFloat technology developed by Principle Power.

ERM has previously said it intends to situate the unit 15km off Aberdeen, using a similar design to the existing Kincardine floating offshore wind farm.

The latest award will see Principle advance FEED studies for the project with a focus on the floating foundation element.

It follows the award of £8.62 million in UK Government funding to progress the development.

“It is now established that to meet net-zero ambitions in the UK and all around the world, hydrogen from offshore floating wind needs to be a significant component in any viable long-term solution for heat, electricity generation, and transport,” said ERM partner David Caine.

“The ERM Dolphyn project, a first-of-a-kind, is an innovative integrated system combining all the technologies required to bring the latest floating wind and hydrogen production technologies together to enable offshore wind resources to contribute toward hydrogen production at scale. Principle Power has been instrumental in this process, and we’re delighted to extend our collaboration.”

In May, the developer announced that Offshore Design Engineering (ODE) had also secured a FEED award for the project, covering topside equipment, export pipeline and facility design, and would advance the scheme together with consortium members Tractabel and Vestas.

The 10-MW demonstrator unit is slated for completion and operation by summer 2025.

Following the demonstrator phase, the scheme could be scaled up to a total of 4GW capacity, ERM says – energy enough to heat more than 1.5 million homes.

The project forms part of the UK’s Hydrogen coast strategy, which overall is expected to help generate more than 10,000 new jobs by 2030 and over 100,000 by 2050.

“We are pleased to continue our years-long collaboration with ERM on the Dolphyn project, and we are eager to further develop partnerships across the entire supply chain supporting floating offshore wind applications to support and accelerate growth in the UK and globally,” commented Principle’s senior business development manager Gregory-Campbell Smith.

“Moving to FEED on the Dolphyn project is a significant milestone towards our collective carbon-free future.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts