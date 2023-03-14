Equinor picks tech provider for H2H Saltend low-carbon hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Equinor picks tech provider for H2H Saltend low-carbon hydrogen project

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
14/03/2023, 11:37 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by EquinorEquinor H2H Saltend
Based in the north-east of England, the Hydrogen to Humber (H2H) Saltend project could be a world first and a catalyst for decarbonisation in the region.

A decision has been made on the decarbonisation equipment that will form the backbone of a major low-carbon hydrogen project.

Johnson Matthey (JM) has signed a LCH technology licence with Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) for H2H Saltend, one of the UK’s largest carbon capture and storage-enabled (CCS) initiatives.

The sustainable tech firm will now work with Linde Engineering, which was awarded a major FEED contract by the Norwegain energy giant earlier this year.

Award of the licence moves JM closer to its milestone ambition of winning more than ten additional large-scale projects by 2023/24.

H2H Saltend is a 600-megawatt low carbon hydrogen production plant, with a targeted CCS rate of over 95%.

It is among the first of its kind and scale in the UK, and aims to establish the Humber as an international hub for low carbon hydrogen.

This is the first phase of Equinor’s ‘Hydrogen to Humber’ ambition to deliver 1.8 gigawatts of low carbon hydrogen production in the region, nearly 20% of the UK’s national production target by 2030.

Due to be operational by 2027 and located at the energy intensive Saltend Chemicals Park, to the east of Hull, H2H Saltend will help to reduce the park’s emissions by up to one third.

To achieve this, low carbon hydrogen will directly displace natural gas in several industrial facilities, reducing the carbon intensity of their products.

The fuel will also be blended into natural gas at Equinor and SSE Thermal’s Saltend Power Station.

Around 890,000 tonnes of CO2 will be captured each year, equivalent to taking about 500,000 cars off the road annually.

Alberto Giovanzana, chief commercial officer, catalyst technologies at JM, said: “Hydrogen will play an important role in helping us reduce carbon emissions. Using Johnson Matthey’s LCH™ technology for this project will enable the production of hydrogen with 95% less emissions and demonstrate the UK’s leadership in low carbon technologies. We’re excited our technology was chosen to be at the heart of this leading project, creating huge energy efficiencies for our customers.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts