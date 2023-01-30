Equinor awards Linde major FEED contract for H2H Saltend project

An error occurred. Please try again.

Equinor (OLSO: EQNR) has awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for its H2H Saltend project to Linde Engineering.

Separately, the Norwegian energy giant has handed an operation and maintenance services deal for the scheme to BOC.

Together, Linde Engineering and BOC, both Linde companies, participated in a design competition to provide proposals for FEED.

It included with options for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operation and mnaintenance for the first five (5) years.

Based in the Humber, H2H Saltend is a 600-megawatt low carbon hydrogen production plant with carbon capture, the first of its kind and scale.

The plant design will use Linde Engineering’s hydrogen and air separation technologies, which will be combined with UK-based Johnson Matthey’s LCH technology.

It will be operated and maintained by BOC.

Due to be operational by 2027 and sited at the energy intensive Saltend Chemicals Park, to the east of Hull, it will help to reduce the park’s emissions by up to one third.

To achieve this, low carbon hydrogen will directly replace natural gas in several industrial facilities reducing the carbon intensity of their products.

The fuel will also be blended into natural gas at Equinor and SSE Thermal’s on-site Saltend Power Station.

The amount of CO2 stored will be around 890,000 tonnes per year, equivalent to taking about 500,000 cars off the road annually.

H2H Saltend is the kick-starter project for the wider Zero Carbon Humber scheme, which will provide regional infrastructure from Easington to Drax.

The infrastructure will transport hydrogen to industrial customers seeking to reduce their emissions whilst also capturing carbon dioxide for safe sub-sea storage as part of the East Coast Cluster.

These proposals aim to make the Humber, currently the UK’s most carbon intensive industrial region, net-zero by 2040.

The project also forms part of Equinor’s wider ‘Hydrogen to Humber’ ambition to deliver 1.8 gigawatts of low carbon hydrogen production within the region, nearly 20% of the UK’s national target.

Asbjorn Haugsgjerd, Equinor’s project director for the H2H Saltend project, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Linde, who have demonstrated their expertise and commitment throughout the rigorous selection process over the last year and through their previous work with this technology and operations.

“H2H Saltend is a vital first step in creating a low carbon hydrogen economy and achieving net zero in the Humber, safeguarding local industries and creating greater opportunities, whilst helping the UK to tackle climate change. With Linde Engineering, BOC and Johnson Matthey on board we are even better positioned to deliver this vision.”