HyNet risks stall on wait for hydrogen business model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

HyNet risks stall on wait for hydrogen business model

The project could face a two and a half year pause, “if we don’t get the business models right”, Manson-Whitton said.
By Ed Reed
15/06/2023, 12:36 pm Updated: 15/06/2023, 1:33 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© HyNethynet east coast cluster ccus
HyNet

HyNet is at risk of stalling, a company official has warned, amid government uncertainty.

Chris Manson-Whitton, CEO of Progressive Engineering, raised the prospect of the ambitious project stalling until late 2025. Progressive is the architect and co-ordinating partner of the HyNet plan.

Speaking at the Hydrogen for Life conference, in London this week, said the Energy Bill, was “brilliant” in that it would unlock “business models by 2025, but what about projects that are already in flight?”

Such plans, he warned, are “about to pause for two and a half years to wait for the end of 2025”.

Manson-Whitton targeted his question at Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Minister Anne Marie Trevelyan, representing the government at the conference.

The Progressive Energy CEO asked for ways to “unlock intermediary ways to keep those projects moving forward”.

Trevelyan said the question was “fair” but could not provide a response. “I’ll take that back to [Minister of Energy Security and Net Zero] Grant Shapps.”

HyNet is reaching the end of engineering on its 100 km hydrogen pipeline and about to go into the consent process, Manson-Whitton said, with storage in a similar position.

The project could face a two and a half year pause, “if we don’t get the business models right”, Manson-Whitton said. “Hydrogen transport is a huge enabler, you can reach a wide range of users, while users can know there’s a variety of producers. For the government and UK, that infrastructure will crowd in industries. It breaks that chicken-and-egg problem.”

The Progressive CEO said the UK government was doing well to get a new business model by 2025, but that there was a need for support now. “Let’s keep them going, provide some funding, to enable things to keep moving.”

Government backing

The FCDO minister went on to say that in 10 years time, all these questions will have been resolved. “Getting through that as quickly as possible” is the challenge. “In [Shapps] there is someone who is a man always in a hurry. Once the energy bill is through that’s an enormous piece of legislation and we will have a series of tools that will help.”

Private investment will play a key part in creating a new hydrogen economy, she acknowledged.

“We want to be at the forefront of enabling, through legislation, through financial support. We want to get our own hydrogen sector up and running. I’m conscious that, for business, ideas can’t get through the board unless government is going in the right direction.”

Trevelyan, a self confessed hydrogen fan, noted that a hydrogen levy would be part of the plan.

“It’s absolutely part of the planning part of Grant Shapps’ tool kit”. The government is taking action, she said, “to get the volumes we need”.

Speaking at the same event, shadow minister for business and industrial strategy Bill Esterson spoke against hydrogen levies. “The right way forward is for government investment from Treasury. That’s the approach we will take.”

Recommended for you

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts