Ex-Areg CEO David Rodger joins Statera Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Ex-Areg CEO David Rodger joins Statera Energy

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
22/08/2023, 7:14 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Aberdeen Renewable Edavid rodger statera
David Rodger

David Rodger, the former head of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has joined renewable energy firm Statera Energy.

He was CEO of AREG from September 2021 to April 2023, leading efforts including its AREG energy futures conference in Aberdeen.

Prior to that he held roles at Shell and Swedish wind developer Vattenfall.

Taking to social media, David Rodger said he is “delighted” to be appointed business development director Scotland at Statera.

He starts this week with responsibilities for communications and stakeholder engagement across their Scottish projects.

Statera develops owns and operates renewable and low-carbon assets with a view to supporting a renewables-led grid, with 23 in development or consented at 13.1 gigawatts of total capacity.

The firm has a particular focus on flexible generation and storage capacity.

statera david rodger © Supplied by Statera
Statera’s Kintore Hydrogen project.

Notably, in north-east Scotland, the business has plans for a large 3GW green hydrogen development in Aberdeenshire, called Kintore Hydrogen.

The electrolyser project was unveiled by the London-based firm in March during the UK Government energy security day.

It will use surplus wind power to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, and supply it to the UK’s industrial clusters through existing pipelines.

A FEED study is due to complete next year, with a final investment decision to follow in 2025, with first production in 2030 .

Other work in development include a 600 megawatt pumped hydro project in the Highlands at Whitebridge.

Statera is backed by Norwegian power firm Statkraft and international asset management fund InfraRed Capital Partners.

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts