Ex-Areg CEO David Rodger joins Statera Energy

David Rodger, the former head of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has joined renewable energy firm Statera Energy.

He was CEO of AREG from September 2021 to April 2023, leading efforts including its AREG energy futures conference in Aberdeen.

Prior to that he held roles at Shell and Swedish wind developer Vattenfall.

Taking to social media, David Rodger said he is “delighted” to be appointed business development director Scotland at Statera.

He starts this week with responsibilities for communications and stakeholder engagement across their Scottish projects.

Statera develops owns and operates renewable and low-carbon assets with a view to supporting a renewables-led grid, with 23 in development or consented at 13.1 gigawatts of total capacity.

The firm has a particular focus on flexible generation and storage capacity.

© Supplied by Statera

Notably, in north-east Scotland, the business has plans for a large 3GW green hydrogen development in Aberdeenshire, called Kintore Hydrogen.

The electrolyser project was unveiled by the London-based firm in March during the UK Government energy security day.

It will use surplus wind power to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, and supply it to the UK’s industrial clusters through existing pipelines.

A FEED study is due to complete next year, with a final investment decision to follow in 2025, with first production in 2030 .

Other work in development include a 600 megawatt pumped hydro project in the Highlands at Whitebridge.

Statera is backed by Norwegian power firm Statkraft and international asset management fund InfraRed Capital Partners.