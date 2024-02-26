SGN to open ‘UK-first’ hydrogen training facility in Fife

Scottish gas network manager SGN and Fife College are to open a “UK-first” hydrogen training facility for engineers in Fife.

Based out of the Levenmouth Campus, the facility will create a “new net zero workforce” by upskilling more than 200 gas engineers to work with hydrogen.

Those who receive the training will work on SGN’s H100 Fife green hydrogen trial scheme – a development to supply hundreds of Levenmouth homes with hydrogen through a new gas network.

H100 Fife project manager Richard Beedell said: “Our industry needs a diverse and skilled workforce to continue to keep communities safe and warm while we transition towards net zero.

“We’re delighted to be working with Fife College on building this first of a kind training centre, which brings us one step closer to bringing green hydrogen gas to domestic customers for the first time.”

The facility is scheduled to open in the first half of this year.

It will enable engineers to safely install, test and commission the hydrogen supply system in homes, including newly-developed appliances such as boilers, hubs and meters.

Fife College principal Jim Matcalfe said: “Fife College is honoured and excited to be establishing the UK’s first-ever hydrogen training facility, in partnership with SGN.

“By upskilling more than 200 gas engineers at our cutting-edge Levenmouth Campus, we are at the forefront of training the vital future workforce the country so desperately needs to make the transition to clean energy. Together with SGN we are proud to be shaping a cleaner, greener future for our local communities.”

H100 Fife is part of the UK Government’s “Ten Point Plan” and is designed to inform policy decisions in Scotland and the wider UK.

Independent studies have said hydrogen is not expected to play a significant role in heating homes, which itself accounts for 20% of natural carbon emissions according to SGN.

SGN CEO Mark Wild, who also chairs the Energy & Utility Skills Partnership said: “It’s so important to prepare gas engineers today, for the skills they’ll need tomorrow.

“They are the guardians of our gas network, on the frontline making sure communities are safe, warm and have access to the critical services they need. They’ll also play a key role in the years to come ensuring our industry is at the heart of the UK’s ambitions to achieve net zero.”