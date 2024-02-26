SGN to open ‘UK-first’ hydrogen training facility in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

SGN to open ‘UK-first’ hydrogen training facility in Fife

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/02/2024, 12:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by SGNhydrogen training sgn
When the facility is up and running, engineers will be working on hydrogen boilers like this one from Baxi.

Scottish gas network manager SGN and Fife College are to open a “UK-first” hydrogen training facility for engineers in Fife.

Based out of the Levenmouth Campus, the facility will create a “new net zero workforce” by upskilling more than 200 gas engineers to work with hydrogen.

Those who receive the training will work on SGN’s H100 Fife green hydrogen trial scheme – a development to supply hundreds of Levenmouth homes with hydrogen through a new gas network.

H100 Fife project manager Richard Beedell said: “Our industry needs a diverse and skilled workforce to continue to keep communities safe and warm while we transition towards net zero.

“We’re delighted to be working with Fife College on building this first of a kind training centre, which brings us one step closer to bringing green hydrogen gas to domestic customers for the first time.”

hydrogen training sgn © Supplied by SGN
Left to right: H100 Project Manager Richard Beedell and Fife College Principal<br />Jim Metcalfe.

The facility is scheduled to open in the first half of this year.

It will enable engineers to safely install, test and commission the hydrogen supply system in homes, including newly-developed appliances such as boilers, hubs and meters.

Fife College principal Jim Matcalfe said: “Fife College is honoured and excited to be establishing the UK’s first-ever hydrogen training facility, in partnership with SGN.

“By upskilling more than 200 gas engineers at our cutting-edge Levenmouth Campus, we are at the forefront of training the vital future workforce the country so desperately needs to make the transition to clean energy. Together with SGN we are proud to be shaping a cleaner, greener future for our local communities.”

H100 Fife is part of the UK Government’s “Ten Point Plan” and is designed to inform policy decisions in Scotland and the wider UK.

Independent studies have said hydrogen is not expected to play a significant role in heating homes, which itself accounts for 20% of natural carbon emissions according to SGN.

SGN CEO Mark Wild, who also chairs the Energy & Utility Skills Partnership said: “It’s so important to prepare gas engineers today, for the skills they’ll need tomorrow.

“They are the guardians of our gas network, on the frontline making sure communities are safe, warm and have access to the critical services they need. They’ll also play a key role in the years to come ensuring our industry is at the heart of the UK’s ambitions to achieve net zero.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts