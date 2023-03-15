UK labels nuclear power ‘green’ to attract climate-friendly capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Nuclear

UK labels nuclear power ‘green’ to attract climate-friendly capital

By Bloomberg
15/03/2023, 2:12 pm
UK nuclear power green
Construction workers stay socially distanced as they work inside the nuclear reactor on unit 1 at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Bridgwater, Somerset, Europe's largest building site. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Britain will classify nuclear power as “environmentally sustainable” as the government tries to attract billions of pounds of private capital to the sector.

The technology will be included in the nation’s green investing rulebook after a period of consultation, according to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. The move echoes a European Union decision last July to tag nuclear and natural gas as green technologies needed for the energy transition.

Nuclear power is a key pillar of Britain’s net zero strategy. The government wants to build both large-scale and small modular reactors and has committed to approving eight before the end of the decade. The private sector has been slow to come forward with cash, despite a redesign of the financing mechanism rolled out by government in hope it would attract pension and infrastructure funds.

The climate-friendly label will give nuclear access to the same investment incentives as renewable energy, Hunt said.

Hunt also announced the launch of Great British Nuclear, a body that will be responsible for getting projects over the line. He stopped short of allocating any funds to distribute to help projects, an omission that will likely face criticism by the industry.

A competition for Small Modular Reactors will be completed by the end of this year and if the selected technology is proven viable, the government will co-fund the winning project.

Rolls Royce Holdings was awarded £210 million of government money in 2021 toward the development of this technology. The company is expected to enter the competition.

