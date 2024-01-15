EDF solar project set to power home of Macallan whisky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar

EDF solar project set to power home of Macallan whisky

By Ryan Duff
15/01/2024, 2:50 pm
© Supplied by Edrington GroupA bottle of Macallan 12-year-old whisky in front of casks
12-year-old The Macallan.

EDF Renewables and The Macallan Estate have been given the green light for a solar project to further decarbonise the home of the famous whisky.

Local partners have signed off on the 4MW renewables project which will help slash the emissions of The Macallan’s single malt Scotch whisky in Craigellachie.

The ground-mounted solar panels have the capability of providing half of the distillery’s daytime electricity needs, equating to around 30% of annual energy demand.

Rachel Walters, Operations Director at The Macallan commented: “The Macallan Estate has been our home for nearly 200 years, and we have always had an inherent respect for the natural world that surrounds us.

“The introduction of solar panels at The Macallan Estate is the latest initiative designed to help us build a more sustainable future, complementing the distillery’s current biomass set-up and will work in tandem with other projects to accelerate our net zero targets.”

Located in Speyside, The Macallan Estate sits amongst 485 acres of land and has been the home of the whisky brand for nearly 200 years.

This is the first commercial and industrial solar project of its kind that EDF Renewables UK has developed in Scotland and the planning applications for it involved a landscaping scheme to minimise the visual impact of the development and enhance existing wildlife habitats.

Deanna Greenhalgh, Director of Development within EDF Renewables UK’s commercial and industrial solar business, SAS Energy, said: “We are delighted to be working with The Macallan Estate to deliver this renewables project.

“The project will help decarbonise the Distillery’s operations, reduce energy costs in an ever more uncertain energy environment and lead the way in showing how the whisky industry can strive towards achieving net zero targets.

“It is an exciting project for EDF Renewables as one of our first commercial and industrial solar projects in Scotland.”

