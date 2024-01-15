NNPC issues tender for O&M work at first refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Refining

NNPC issues tender for O&M work at first refinery

NNPC head Mele Kyari said the Port Harcourt project would deliver “value to Nigerians”. With the first phase completed, the company will “get the other plants running in 2024”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/01/2024, 2:51 pm Updated: 15/01/2024, 2:52 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
NNPC, and Mele Kyari, are seeking an O&M contractor for Port Harcourt refinery
NNPC's Mele Kyari

Nigerian National Petroleum Co. (NNPC) is seeking a company to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) work for the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The company issued a tender seeking a partner to provide services. The aim, NNPC said, was to secure a credible O&M company to “ensure reliability and sustainability” in meeting Nigerian fuel demand.

Port Harcourt includes two refineries, with total capacity of 210,000 barrels per day.

NNPC set out a number of items the O&M contractor would oversee. This included long and short-term planning, operations execution, monitoring, inspections, environmental management and turnaround maintenance.

The tender notice set out a number of requirements for bidders. Interested companies would need to show they had an average annual turnover of at least $2 billion per year for 2019 to 2022.

Contractors also needed to show they had refinery experience, including with fluid catalytic cracking and conversion units in addition to commissioning and turnaround work.

Furthermore, companies needed to provide at least three examples of O&M or engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) experience in Nigeria and another three in the broader continent.

Bidders must fill in a form by January 29, in order to register for the competition. The final submission of documents is due on February 26 when a livestream ceremony will be held to open the bids.

Refinery reconstruction

NNPC declared a milestone at the Port Harcourt facility on December 21. The company said it had reached mechanical completion on Area 5, marking the conclusion of the first phase of work. NNPC said it had committed to reaching this point by the end of 2023.

NNPC head Mele Kyari said the project would deliver “value to Nigerians”. With the first phase completed, the company will “get the other plants running in 2024”.

Nigeria picked Italy’s Tecnimont to carry out the Port Harcourt refinery work in 2021. The local managing director, Gian Fabio Del Cioppo, said the company would fulfil the terms of its contract. Tecnimont’s Port Harcourt work is worth $1.5 billion.

There was talk in 2021 that NNPC would bring in a contractor to handle O&M work at the plant. “We want to try a different model,” Kyari said at the time. He said Nigeria’s other two refineries would also work with contractors for O&M services.

While NNPC declared success at Port Harcourt, local newspaper Leadership said the first phase work had not actually been completed. The paper quoted an NNPC source as saying the refinery could not “make any products in the foreseeable future … the rehabilitation work has not been completed”.

