Norfund steps up to invest in CrossBoundary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Africa

Norfund steps up to invest in CrossBoundary

Norway’s Norfund and KLP has made a $40 million equity investment in CrossBoundary Energy, to support renewable energy projects in Africa.
By Ed Reed
14/07/2022, 11:23 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by CrossBoundaryAerial shot of mall with solar panels on roof
Norway's Norfund and KLP has made a $40 million equity investment in CrossBoundary Energy, to support renewable energy projects in Africa. Picture shows; Jabi Lake Mall solar rooftop installation . Abuja, Nigeria. Supplied by CrossBoundary Date; Unknown

Norway’s Norfund and KLP has made a $40 million equity investment in CrossBoundary Energy, to support renewable energy projects in Africa.

CrossBoundary focuses on commercial and industrial investments.

KLP and Norfund made the investment together, via KLP Norfund Investments. KLP is Norway’s largest pension company. Norfund manages the joint fund.

CrossBoundary president CIO Pieter Joubert said the Norwegian investment was “aligned with our belief that the business sector across Africa should be able to benefit from cheaper, cleaner and more reliable power”. The company aims to have a portfolio of more than $300mn within five years, he said.

It currently has $188mn of projects, for 30 companies in 14 countries. This has 150 MWp of solar photovoltaic (PV), 50 MWh of battery storage and 12 MW of wind assets.

Norfund investment manager Kristoffer Valvik said “distributed renewables are playing a critical role in driving towards the clean and sustainable growth of the commercial and industrial sector across Africa”.

Renewable energy, plus batteries, provide businesses with “immediate cost savings whilst significantly reducing their emissions, and creating employment in the renewable energy sector”.

ARCH Emerging Markets invested a similar sum, via its Africa Renewable Power Fund (ARPF), in CrossBoundary in 2020.

ARCH ARPF managing director William Barry welcomed CrossBoundary’s progress since the investment.

The company’s portfolio has grown “ten-fold over the last two years. CrossBoundary Energy has established itself as a pioneer and clear market leader in the commercial and industrial renewable energy sector across Africa, and we look forward to supporting the next phase of growth enabled by Norfund and KLP’s investment.”

Persistent plans

Kenya’s Persistent Energy Capital also announced this week that it had received a $10mn equity investment. Kyuden International Corp. and FSD Africa Investments provided the backing, in a Series C round.

Kyuden is the overseas arm of Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power. FSD is the investment arm of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) development arm, FSD Africa.

Persistent managing partner Tobias Ruckstuhl said the two new investors “are committed to our entrepreneurial climate venture building model. By leveraging these powerful partnerships, we will be able to accelerate our most pioneering venture building investments, driving the transition to clean energy, promoting e-mobility and finding innovative business models and technological developments across the continent.”

Persistent invested in Daystar Power, another C&I provider, in 2019.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts