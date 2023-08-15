First Solar discloses slavery issue at Malaysian plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Asia

First Solar discloses slavery issue at Malaysian plant

Foreign migrant workers had been “subjected to unethical recruitment including the payment of recruitment fees in their home countries, passport retention, and the unlawful retention of wages”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/08/2023, 2:32 pm
© Supplied by First SolarFirst Solar has acknowledged modern slavery problems at its facility in Malaysia
Four service providers at US-based First Solar’s Malaysian plant broke laws in holding workers’ passports and keeping back wages, the company has acknowledged.

The company carried out audits in the US, Vietnam and Malaysia, it said. In the latter, it found foreign migrant workers had been “subjected to unethical recruitment including the payment of recruitment fees in their home countries, passport retention, and the unlawful retention of wages”.

First Solar noted that employment terms had not been communicated in native languages. Janitorial and security providers were guilty of “inadequate management system and policy”.

Some Malaysian workers had taken voluntary overtime with the result being work of more than 60 hours in a week. First Solar said it had launched a monitoring report to ensure working hours do not exceed this and that workers receive at least one day off in seven.

All passports have been returned, First Solar said, and it has updated service agreements to prevent future fees. The company has also brought in a third party to investigate and compensate workers.

The aim is to pay back fees – paid in home countries or in Malaysia – to current and recently departed workers.

Plain sight

First Solar said it was taking this action under its membership of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA). The company carried out social audits in order to “identify and remedy existing and potential issues to help improve the lives of workers across the supply chain”.

First Solar CEO Mark Widmar said the company had opted to disclose the findings, in line with its transparency commitments and to “raise awareness of modern slavery risks”. These, he said, “hide in plain sight”.

The solar industry must take steps to act responsibly while playing its part in the energy transition.

“Quite simply, our industry’s work to power the energy transition and enable the fight against climate change does not serve as credits to offset its social and human rights obligations,” Widmar said.

First Solar said it could immediately terminate service providers that violate labour standards.

The company did not disclose whether it had taken this step with the four subcontractors in Malaysia. It did provide a half-day RBA briefing session for its Malaysian providers.

First Solar aims to complete its audit in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Legal scrutiny

Widmar warned that the industry needed to take more action. Symbolic pledges and initiatives lack accountability.

“Furthermore, they have shown that they cannot withstand the scrutiny caused by legislation such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and only serve to undermine our industry’s reputation and credibility.”

The US passed the UFLPA in December 2021. Broadly, the legislation finds that any good manufactured in Xinjiang involves slave labour. As such, it bars imports into the US.

Last year, a US solar producer expressed concerns that goods – predominantly solar technology – were evading sanction by transiting third countries. Malaysia took a lead role.

First Solar’s technology does not use polysilicon. As such, the solar industry’s difficulties with supplies from Xinjiang have had no impact on the company.

