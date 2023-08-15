Video shows blaze at Scroby Sands offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Video shows blaze at Scroby Sands offshore wind farm

By Ryan Duff
15/08/2023, 2:52 pm
© Supplied by Andrew Lee on YouTubFire at Scorby Sands windfarm
Fire at Scorby Sands windfarm off the Norfolk coast.

Local fire services and HM Coastguard have been in attendance at the Scroby Sands wind farm off the coast of Norfolk following a fire.

A video has been shared on social media of one of the wind farm’s 30 Vestas 2MW turbines ablaze with smoke billowing from the structure.

Standing around 1.5 miles off the coast of Great Yarmouth, an alarm was raised at 1050 in the morning on Tuesday, subsequently, HM Coastguard told the press that all of the Scroby Sands workers had been accounted for.

German firm RWE, the owner and operator of the site, has confirmed that no one was onboard the turbine at the time of the incident.

Scroby Sands is among the oldest commercial offshore wind farms in the country, having been commissioned in March 2004.

The site has an installed capacity of 60 megawatts and is able to power over 48,000 households.

RWE has been asked to comment on the situation.

Last year RWE announced that it was working on an amphibious vessel to enable crews to reach offshore wind farms in shallow waters, such as Scroby Sands.

The fully seaworthy vessel, which can also drive on land, provides a unique access solution for some of the industry’s first-generation assets affected by the challenging seabed conditions.

The vessel is a 12m type approved crew transfer vessel, with a 1000kg deck cargo capacity.

It features two wheels at the front and one at the back, and is capable of transferring 10 technicians and two crew to any of the turbines within the array, including on the raised sandbank.

