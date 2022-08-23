Samsung C&T wins solar EPC award for Qatar’s industrial cities work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Middle East

Samsung C&T wins solar EPC award for Qatar’s industrial cities work

QatarEnergy (QE) has awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts covering two large solar photovoltaic (PV) plants.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/08/2022, 2:45 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by QatarEnergyFour men stand behind a desk with flowers
QatarEnergy (QE) has awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts covering two large solar photovoltaic (PV) plants. Picture shows; QatarEnergy and Samsung C&T officials . Doha, Qatar. Supplied by QatarEnergy Date; 23/08/2022

QE awarded the industrial cities solar project – IC Solar – via QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions to Samsung C&T. Samsung will build the two solar PV plants, with 875 MW of capacity, in Mesaieed Industrial City (MIC) and Ras Laffan Industrial City (RLIC).

The projects should begin generating electricity by the end of 2024.

Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, also the head of QE, witnessed the signing today in Doha. Samsung C&T president Sechul Oh was in attendance.

Al-Kaabi said the IC Solar project was a “major step in the implementation of our strategy to diversify Qatar’s energy resources and to increase the reliance on high-efficiency renewable energy, which is a cornerstone for a sustainable future”.

The minister went on to say the award was in line with QE’s sustainability strategy. The company has a target of 5 GW of solar power by 2035. In its 2020 sustainability report, QE said it was aiming for 800 MW by 2024.

“It also gives me great pleasure that this landmark project marks the first investment for our newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary, QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions, which will invest in and hold all our renewables and other sustainable initiatives going forward,” he said.

QE has talked in the past of reducing the carbon footprint on its LNG facilities by using solar power. These together should cut carbon emissions on Qatari LNG by 30%.

