Samsung C&T wins solar EPC award for Qatar’s industrial cities work

QatarEnergy (QE) has awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts covering two large solar photovoltaic (PV) plants.

QE awarded the industrial cities solar project – IC Solar – via QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions to Samsung C&T. Samsung will build the two solar PV plants, with 875 MW of capacity, in Mesaieed Industrial City (MIC) and Ras Laffan Industrial City (RLIC).

The projects should begin generating electricity by the end of 2024.

Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, also the head of QE, witnessed the signing today in Doha. Samsung C&T president Sechul Oh was in attendance.

Al-Kaabi said the IC Solar project was a “major step in the implementation of our strategy to diversify Qatar’s energy resources and to increase the reliance on high-efficiency renewable energy, which is a cornerstone for a sustainable future”.

The minister went on to say the award was in line with QE’s sustainability strategy. The company has a target of 5 GW of solar power by 2035. In its 2020 sustainability report, QE said it was aiming for 800 MW by 2024.

“It also gives me great pleasure that this landmark project marks the first investment for our newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary, QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions, which will invest in and hold all our renewables and other sustainable initiatives going forward,” he said.

QE has talked in the past of reducing the carbon footprint on its LNG facilities by using solar power. These together should cut carbon emissions on Qatari LNG by 30%.