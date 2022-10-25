Masdar buys UK energy storage company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Storage

Masdar buys UK energy storage company

Masdar has bought UK-based Arlington Energy for an undisclosed price, with the aim of expanding its presence in the renewables and energy storage market.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/10/2022, 5:34 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Edward Reed/DCT MediaPowering the world with clean energy slogan on big wall, with two motion blurred people in front
Picture shows; Masdar's stand at ADSW. Abu Dhabi. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 17/01/2022

Masdar has bought UK-based Arlington Energy for an undisclosed price, with the aim of expanding its presence in the renewables and energy storage market.

The deal will play a part in Masdar’s further plans to pursue offshore wind in the UK and other markets.

Arlington has 170 MW of assets in operation. Masdar said the deal would allow it to develop, construction, manage and finance battery energy storage systems (BESS).

“Masdar and Arlington Energy share a long-standing belief that greater investment in energy storage is critical if countries are to expand their renewable energy portfolios and achieve their net-zero ambitions,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

Working together will allow the companies to be more resilient and flexible, he said. They will be able to “accelerate the UK and other European countries’ clean energy transitions, and supporting our efforts in expanding our offshore wind and broader renewables portfolio”.

Setting targets

Arlington co-founder Matthew Clare said the partnership would speed up energy storage plans in the UK.

“With Arlington’s experience and expertise in the procurement, construction and operational management of BESS, and Masdar’s global capabilities in renewable energy, combining forces is a natural progression,” he said.

“This partnership creates a business with huge potential, immediately capable of delivering at scale domestically, and in other markets in the future, as more nations join the UAE and UK in setting net-zero targets.”

Clare said that the deal would help build Arlington’s 3 GWh pipeline.

Masdar said the UK may need 50 GW of storage by 2050. Europe may need 200 GW by 2030. The Abu Dhabi company aims to increase investments in offshore wind and other projects, it said.

Masdar has already invested in the London Array, the Dudgeon wind farm and Hywind Scotland. It has the aim of reaching 100 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Arlington’s BESS sites are only able to provide power for around one hour, typically. However, the assets are able to react quickly to demand from the National Grid – in under a second. The projects operate in the merchant energy market, in addition to helping the National Grid.

Arlington has sold a number of projects to Rgreen Invest, staying on to manage the assets.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts