Grant Shapps named as Secretary for Business and Energy

MP for Welwyn Hatfield and former Home Secretary, Grant Shapps, has been named Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.

Shapps was fired as home secretary by Liz Truss when her premiership began after beating current prime minister Rishi Sunak in the conservative party leadership race, however, he regained the job just six days ago.

During the previous leadership race, the new secretary of state for business energy and industrial strategy backed the new prime minister.

In his new role, Shapps will tackle the energy price cap with a review of the policy set for April next year, which was recently announced by chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

The Secretary for Business and Energy will also take charge of the wave of north sea licenses that former prime minister Liz Truss put up for grabs during her time in charge.

During the previous leadership race with Truss, Sunak proposed reinstating a separate Department for Energy, something that was abolished in 2016.

The appointment comes soon after former energy secretary, Jacob Rees Mogg tendered his resignation.

Mogg was appointed to the position on 6 September under former PM Liz Truss, but has already presided over a series of controversial energy policy decisions.

The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP @GrantShapps has been appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy @BEISGovUK.#Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/32RycRvjJv — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 25, 2022

Rt Hon Grant Shapps has worn many hats during his political career, taking up the role of vice chairman of the Conservative Party in 2005, shadow housing minister in 2007, minister of state for housing and local government in 2010 and co-chairman to the Conservative Party in 2012.

Shapps has experienced controversy in the past, having resigned as international development minister following allegations he ignored warnings about bullying when he was party co-chairman.