Grant Shapps named as Secretary for Business and Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Grant Shapps named as Secretary for Business and Energy

MP for Welwyn Hatfield and former Home Secretary, Grant Shapps, has been named Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy in Rishi Sunak's cabinet.
By Ryan Duff
25/10/2022, 5:37 pm
© Supplied by Stefan Rousseau - PAGrant Shapps
New business energy secretary Grant Shapps

MP for Welwyn Hatfield and former Home Secretary, Grant Shapps, has been named Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.

Shapps was fired as home secretary by Liz Truss when her premiership began after beating current prime minister Rishi Sunak in the conservative party leadership race, however, he regained the job just six days ago.

During the previous leadership race, the new secretary of state for business energy and industrial strategy backed the new prime minister.

In his new role, Shapps will tackle the energy price cap with a review of the policy set for April next year, which was recently announced by chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

The Secretary for Business and Energy will also take charge of the wave of north sea licenses that former prime minister Liz Truss put up for grabs during her time in charge.

During the previous leadership race with Truss, Sunak proposed reinstating a separate Department for Energy, something that was abolished in 2016.

The appointment comes soon after former energy secretary, Jacob Rees Mogg tendered his resignation.

Mogg was appointed to the position on 6 September under former PM Liz Truss, but has already presided over a series of controversial energy policy decisions.

Rt Hon Grant Shapps has worn many hats during his political career, taking up the role of vice chairman of the Conservative Party in 2005, shadow housing minister in 2007, minister of state for housing and local government in 2010 and co-chairman to the Conservative Party in 2012.

Shapps has experienced controversy in the past, having resigned as international development minister following allegations he ignored warnings about bullying when he was party co-chairman.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts