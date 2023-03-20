Scottish tidal firm deploys its first unit in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / Europe

Scottish tidal firm deploys its first unit in France

By Andrew Dykes
20/03/2023, 2:11 pm
© Supplied by NovaNova tidal turbine deployed in the Etel Estuary. Brittany, France.
Nova tidal turbine deployed in the Etel Estuary. Brittany, France.

Nova Innovation has successfully installed a tidal turbine in Brittany, marking the first deployment of its technology outside the UK.

Edinburgh-based Nova deployed one turbine unit at the Étel Estuary in Brittany – a move it said would help open “a whole new global market” for the technology.

Nova said the successful proof shows that tidal turbines can be deployed in rivers and estuaries as well as seas and oceans, potentially opening a route to supply clean power for millions of towns and cities.

Rated at 50kW, the seabed-mounted unit creates no visual impact or navigational hazard meaning the community using the Étel, ranging from oyster fishermen to kayakers, are unaffected.

The deployment is the company’s first outside of Scotland and follows the successful installation of the world-first Shetland Tidal Array in 2016. Further deployments are also planned for Canada this summer.

Delivered as part of the EU-led ELEMENT project in partnership with CINEA (European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency), Nova also worked with partners Chantier Bretagne-Sud, ABB and Innosea on the manufacturing and build of the subsea systems, and France Energies Marine for environmental monitoring and IDETA for community engagement.

The partnership with the European Commission would help keep Europe “at the forefront” of the emerging tidal sector, the firm said.

Nova CEO Simon Forest added: “We are delighted to have successfully delivered this project in collaboration with our French partners and the European Commission. The potential for tidal energy in France is huge and this pan-European collaboration has demonstrated a continued path of cost reduction alongside enhanced reliability.

“The demonstration of our technology in estuaries and rivers significantly increases the global market for our turbines. Having now successfully deployed in both the UK and France, which share the majority of the tidal resource within Europe, Nova is perfectly placed to help deliver the EU’s tidal energy ambitions and play its part in Europe’s energy security.”

Last year the firm secured an option agreement from Crown Estate Scotland that would enable it to develop a 15-MW tidal array at Yell Sound, between the islands of Yell and Bigga.

When complete, the array could meet the equivalent of one-third of household electricity demand in Shetland.

