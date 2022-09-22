Mocean, Verlume and Baker Hughes announce subsea wave energy link-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Mocean, Verlume and Baker Hughes announce subsea wave energy link-up

Scottish firms Mocean Energy and Verlume have announced an agreement with oilfield services giant Baker Hughes on subsea wave power.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
22/09/2022, 9:59 am
The trio will look at wave energy and power storage solutions for subsea systems.

The trio have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on opportunities for integrated wave power and energy storage, particularly around electrification of subsea assets.

Over a two-year period, they will share capabilities on deployment of “reliable, uninterrupted power supply” for applications like charging systems for underwater vehicles and subsea control systems.

L to r Richard Knox, Romain Chambault, Cameron McNatt.

Cameron McNatt, managing director at Mocean Energy added: “For Mocean Energy, partners like Baker Hughes and Verlume, who have complementary technologies and skills, are essential to delivering complete solutions to address growing customer demand.

“The signing of the MoU marks a key milestone in our supportive relationship with these partners, and in our growth journey.”

All parties are currently involved in Renewables for Subsea Power, a project combining Edinburgh-headquartered Mocean Energy’s wave energy converter and Aberdeen-based Verlume’s Halo to deliver low carbon power and communication to subsea infrastructure such as Baker Hughes’ subsea controls equipment.

That project will undergo onshore testing in late 2022.

Cameron McNatt, Mocean Energy.

The MoU is non-exclusive arrangement, not intended to set up any joint venture, they three firms said.

Romain Chambault, vice president for Services & Offshore Europe at Baker Hughes said:“The signing of this strategic MOU demonstrates Baker Hughes commitment to support our customers in finding clean energy technology solutions to decarbonise their offshore assets. Being a subsea integrator in this partnership with Mocean Energy and Verlume, we believe we can deliver a turn-key solution that meets the expectations of our customers and regulatory bodies.”

Richard Knox, chief executive of Verlume said: “The signing of this MoU represents a long-standing relationship between the three parties, with a shared vision and commitment to bring forth power solutions which collectively deliver a greener, more sustainable subsea operational environment as part of the energy transition.”

