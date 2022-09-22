Mocean, Verlume and Baker Hughes announce subsea wave energy link-up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Scottish firms Mocean Energy and Verlume have announced an agreement with oilfield services giant Baker Hughes on subsea wave power.

The trio have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on opportunities for integrated wave power and energy storage, particularly around electrification of subsea assets.

Over a two-year period, they will share capabilities on deployment of “reliable, uninterrupted power supply” for applications like charging systems for underwater vehicles and subsea control systems.

© Mocean Energy

Cameron McNatt, managing director at Mocean Energy added: “For Mocean Energy, partners like Baker Hughes and Verlume, who have complementary technologies and skills, are essential to delivering complete solutions to address growing customer demand.

“The signing of the MoU marks a key milestone in our supportive relationship with these partners, and in our growth journey.”

All parties are currently involved in Renewables for Subsea Power, a project combining Edinburgh-headquartered Mocean Energy’s wave energy converter and Aberdeen-based Verlume’s Halo to deliver low carbon power and communication to subsea infrastructure such as Baker Hughes’ subsea controls equipment.

That project will undergo onshore testing in late 2022.

© Supplied by Mocean

The MoU is non-exclusive arrangement, not intended to set up any joint venture, they three firms said.

Romain Chambault, vice president for Services & Offshore Europe at Baker Hughes said:“The signing of this strategic MOU demonstrates Baker Hughes commitment to support our customers in finding clean energy technology solutions to decarbonise their offshore assets. Being a subsea integrator in this partnership with Mocean Energy and Verlume, we believe we can deliver a turn-key solution that meets the expectations of our customers and regulatory bodies.”

Richard Knox, chief executive of Verlume said: “The signing of this MoU represents a long-standing relationship between the three parties, with a shared vision and commitment to bring forth power solutions which collectively deliver a greener, more sustainable subsea operational environment as part of the energy transition.”