Wave-powered oil fields? Mocean and Aker Solutions target UK pilot project

Aker Solutions and Mocean have signed an agreement which could see UK oil and gas fields powered by wave energy within two years.

The pair are working on a solution to unlock small North Sea tiebacks via wave energy, replacing the need for high-cost umbilical cables.

That could mean economically extending the life of the UK’s large, ageing production hubs in the North Sea.

“If our pilot project proves feasible, this solution will benefit mature regions such as UKCS and NCS (the UK and Norwegian continental shelves),” said Morten Pederson, SVP of Systems and Products at Aker Solutions.

This will enable operators “to maximise economic extraction from declining brownfields and reduce the need for new oil and gas development, a vital step in the transition to net zero”.

He said the technology would have a lower lifetime cost than new cables, and have a benefit for the industry globally.

© Supplied by Mocean Energy

Mocean is Edinburgh headquartered with a demonstrator project, Blue X, stationed off Orkney.

The two companies will take on feasibility, front end engineering and design (FEED) and concept studies for wave-powered tiebacks.

These will aim the most economically and environmentally efficient solutions for these reserves, especially in tandem with energy storage tech.

Mocean is already a participant in a collaborative industry initiative — Renewables for Subsea Power — which is currently proving the concept of powering subsea equipment with wave power and intelligent subsea energy storage.

The £2m initiative, which is currently operational in Orkney, has connected Mocean Energy’s Blue X wave energy converter with a Halo underwater battery developed by Aberdeen intelligent energy management specialists, Verlume.

Cameron McNatt, Managing Director of Mocean Energy said: “We are delighted to be working with Aker Solutions, a recognised industry leader in subsea technology and decarbonization.

“Our collaboration will provide customers with a complete solution to their power and communications needs that is reliable and low carbon.”

The partners will target the development of at least one concept study into a pilot project at sea, through various routes, including multi-customer joint industry projects.

Aker Solutions will supply the complete ocean-power system — including overall subsea system integration, system engineering support and subsea equipment plans.

Mocean Energy will supply the wave energy technology, wave-energy specific project engineering and energy analysis for remote power delivery.