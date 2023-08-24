Wave-powered oil fields? Mocean and Aker Solutions target UK pilot project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Wave-powered oil fields? Mocean and Aker Solutions target UK pilot project

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/08/2023, 11:52 am Updated: 24/08/2023, 2:10 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
mocean aker solutions
(L to R): Robin Slater, First Chief Engineer Aker Solutions; Ian Crossland, Commercial Director, Mocean Energy; Cameron McNatt, Managing Director, Mocean Energy; Gary Milne, Vice President P&T Engineering Technology Partnerships & JIPs, Aker Solutions.

Aker Solutions and Mocean have signed an agreement which could see UK oil and gas fields powered by wave energy within two years.

The pair are working on a solution to unlock small North Sea tiebacks via wave energy, replacing the need for high-cost umbilical cables.

That could mean economically extending the life of the UK’s large, ageing production hubs in the North Sea.

“If our pilot project proves feasible, this solution will benefit mature regions such as UKCS and NCS (the UK and Norwegian continental shelves),” said Morten Pederson, SVP of Systems and Products at Aker Solutions.

This will enable operators “to maximise economic extraction from declining brownfields and reduce the need for new oil and gas development, a vital step in the transition to net zero”.

He said the technology would have a lower lifetime cost than new cables, and have a benefit for the industry globally.

Pttep Scottish wave power © Supplied by Mocean Energy
Mocean Energy’s Blue X prototype at EMEC in Orkney.

Mocean is Edinburgh headquartered with a demonstrator project, Blue X, stationed off Orkney.

The two companies will take on feasibility, front end engineering and design (FEED) and concept studies for wave-powered tiebacks.

These will aim the most economically and environmentally efficient solutions for these reserves, especially in tandem with energy storage tech.

Mocean is already a participant in a collaborative industry initiative — Renewables for Subsea Power — which is currently proving the concept of powering subsea equipment with wave power and intelligent subsea energy storage.

The £2m initiative, which is currently operational in Orkney, has connected Mocean Energy’s Blue X wave energy converter with a Halo underwater battery developed by Aberdeen intelligent energy management specialists, Verlume.

Cameron McNatt, Managing Director of Mocean Energy said: “We are delighted to be working with Aker Solutions, a recognised industry leader in subsea technology and decarbonization.

“Our collaboration will provide customers with a complete solution to their power and communications needs that is reliable and low carbon.”

The partners will target the development of at least one concept study into a pilot project at sea, through various routes, including multi-customer joint industry projects.

Aker Solutions will supply the complete ocean-power system — including overall subsea system integration, system engineering support and subsea equipment plans.

Mocean Energy will supply the wave energy technology, wave-energy specific project engineering and energy analysis for remote power delivery.

