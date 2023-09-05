Mocean wins European funding for Orkney wave machine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Mocean wins European funding for Orkney wave machine

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/09/2023, 9:47 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Mocean EnergyMocean has won EU funding support for its Orkney wave machine plans
Mocean Energy has won more than £3 million in funding from the European Union for its wave machine plans in Orkney. Picture shows; Mocean Energy. Supplied by Mocean Energy Date; Unknown

Mocean Energy has won more than £3 million in funding for its wave machine plans in Orkney. The European Union provided the support, via EuropeWave.

The plan calls to build the Blue Horizon 250 in Scotland and deploy it at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, perhaps as early as 2025. The device will be at a grid-connected berth.

By 2030, this project could pay the way for a small wave farm delivering 1-2 MW of power.

“This is a major milestone for Mocean Energy,” said company co-founder and managing director Cameron McNatt. “We have already demonstrated our technology successfully at small scale and this programme will allow us to build a significantly larger machine based on our proven hinged raft design, and incorporate our novel direct drive generator.”

© Supplied by Mocean Energy
Mocean Energy co-founder and managing director Cameron McNatt

The company also participates in the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) programme, with its 10 kW Blue Wave X prototype. The device is already offshore Orkney, providing power to Baker Hughes and an underwater autonomous vehicle, from Transmark Subsea.

Mocean designed Blue Horizon 250, which will have 250 kW of capacity, to support islands and remote communities.

EuropeWave, a pre-commercial procurement programme, awarded Edinburgh-based Mocean £3.2 million. The funds come in collaboration with Wave Energy Scotland, the Basque Energy Agency and Ocean Energy Europe.

“Innovation funding is crucial for early-stage technologies, and I am grateful to EuropeWave for this support which will help leverage the additional private investment this project will require,” he continued.

Local content

Local Scottish content in Blue X was around 80% local Scottish content. Mocean aims to achieve similar levels with Blue Horizon.

The company chose Texo Engineering and Fabrication, in March, to act as preferred fabrication, assembly and load-out contractor.

McNatt said the company had “the right suppliers on board to bring this ambitious project to fruition”.

“Looking further ahead, our goal is to deliver a small array in UK waters this decade, and I am confident that with appropriate innovation funding in place we can realise our ambition to build commercial wave energy arrays and generate home-grown green energy from our seas, both in the UK and around the world,” McNatt says.

