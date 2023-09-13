Banchory turbine firm secures £100k Scottish Enterprise grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Banchory turbine firm secures £100k Scottish Enterprise grant

By Andrew Dykes
13/09/2023, 3:30 pm
© Supplied by MWNW ConsultingMike Wilson, Chairman of MWNW Consulting.
Mike Wilson, Chairman of MWNW Consulting.

Rivtide Power has been awarded a £100,000 SMART: SCOTLAND feasibility study grant by Scottish Enterprise to further develop its hydro-turbine technology.

Banchory-based Rivtide – part of MWNW Consulting – said the grant would enable it to develop a second-generation prototype of its patented Mass of Water Turbine (MOWT).

MOWT is a hydrokinetic turbine that effectively generates power from slow flowing water such as rivers, tidal estuaries and ocean currents.

The company says the system is “entirely scalable”, capable of providing in the low kilowatts to “multi-megawatts.”

Chaired by Subsea Ecosse founder Mike Wilson, MWNW works in the research, development and deployment of technology for the energy transition. Alongside MOWT, the firm’s website lists other recent developments including systems for subsea buoyancy and a tension leg system for floating offshore wind turbines.

Its Rivtide business built and deployed an initial prototype system in 2021, followed by computational modelling and verification which has led to the design of its Mark 2 system.

© Supplied by MWNW Consulting
Rivtide’s Mass of Water Turbine (MOWT) system.

The company said the latest SMART: SCOTLAND award gives the business an opportunity to fully develop, manufacture and deploy the latest prototype turbine in a marine environment and prove the feasibility of the turbine system by generating electricity from slow flowing water.

It plans to secure further private investment in the near future, with discussions ongoing with “a number of interested parties”, it said.

The SMART: SCOTLAND feasibility grant is a Scottish Enterprise research and development grant which aims to support projects with “high levels of technical innovation and technical challenge” and with strong commercial potential.

The award enables companies to conduct technical feasibility studies to show how their product or innovation can work in the real world.

“We are delighted to have secured this substantial grant from Scottish Enterprise,” said chairman Mike Wilson.

“It is a great achievement for our team to have our technology recognised in this way by Scottish Enterprise and we are very much looking forward to building and deploying our turbine during this project.”

“The system that we will deploy through this feasibility project is relatively small scale in terms of power output but there are many applications for this scale of turbine. From providing reliable power to a riverside business, to providing predictable renewable power to offshore assets, to producing green hydrogen, MOWT has many uses.

“We have also computationally verified the scalability of the system so we are confident that it will also work on a larger scale.”

‘Complementary’ tidal tech

Mr Wilson said the system could be used as a complementary technology to other tidal turbine systems, with MOWT designed to harness energy effectively from areas of slow flowing water, compared with other larger turbines designed for faster flowing water.

“Scotland has such a rich tidal resource, and we believe that together with other developers, Rivtide Power and our MOWT system can be part of the solution to ensuring that Scotland meets its net zero targets,” he added.

“Looking into the future, we believe that our technology has the potential to power microgrid systems for isolated and island communities and be exported globally. This SMART: SCOTLAND feasibility project is the next step in our journey.”

Rhona Allison, managing director of business growth at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Rivtide Power’s prototype MOWT technology is a great example of the type of innovative project SMART: Scotland feasibility grants were designed to support.

“With its ambitions to promote greater use of renewable electricity from slow-flowing water, generate green hydrogen, scale up for larger production and target energy export markets, Rivtide has the potential to play an important part in Scotland’s net zero transformation.”

