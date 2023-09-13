BP’s urgent search for a new CEO: Who’s on the list?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP’s urgent search for a new CEO: Who’s on the list?

By Bloomberg
13/09/2023, 4:23 pm Updated: 13/09/2023, 4:23 pm
© Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA WireFile photo dated 10/03/2022 of a BP sign.
File photo dated 10/03/2022 of a BP sign.

BP board woke up on Wednesday facing an urgent search for a new boss, its fifth in 16 years.

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney shocked the industry a day earlier with his resignation after failing to fully disclose past relationships with colleagues.

The storied oil and gas producer has typically molded CEOs over decades-long careers within the company. But with Looney becoming the third of the last four chiefs to leave BP (LON:BP) abruptly, an external hire can’t be ruled out.

Here’s a look at some potential candidates:

The CFO

BP’s Chief Financial Officer, Murray Auchincloss, was named interim CEO on Tuesday after Looney stood down with immediate effect. The Canadian came into BP through its merger with Amoco in 1998. He started off there in his hometown of Calgary as a tax analyst, later taking on a number of roles in London, Texas and Aberdeen, Scotland.

bp bernard looney © Supplied by BP
BP CFO Murray Auchinloss will become interim chief exec

Auchincloss often balanced Looney’s gregarious tone with a more reserved approach to investors. The Canadian gently admonished his CEO on a recent call with analysts for giving out too many operational details about oil wells.

As caretaker CEO, Auchincloss sought to reassure staff on Wednesday that the company can continue business as usual. “While the person in the CEO’s chair has changed, the fundamentals have not changed,” he said in an internal webcast, details of which were confirmed by a company spokesperson. The leadership team has “the full support of the board to continue to deliver the plan we have laid out.”

The chairman

bp agm
BP chairman Helge Lund at the firm’s 2021 AGM

Norwegian Helge Lund’s career at BP is relatively short, having joined the board in 2018, but he comes with strong industry credentials. He worked at Equinor ASA, then known as Statoil, as president and CEO for 10 years from 2004. He briefly served as BG Group’s CEO from 2015, before the company agreed to sell itself to Shell Plc a year later.

The long timer

© Samyukta Lakshmi/Bloomberg
William Lin.

William Lin’s profile mirrors that of many BP CEOs in its longevity and breadth. Most recently, the 55 year-old American served on Looney’s leadership team as executive vice president for regions, corporates and solutions.

This seat at the top table followed a career that was steeped in BP’s core businesses, with more than 20 years working on the operational side of oil and gas projects from Indonesia to Texas and Scotland to Egypt.

The newcomer

Like most major oil and gas companies, BP has never had a woman at its helm. Since joining last year to lead the gas and low-carbon business, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath had a high profile in Looney’s core mission of transitioning to cleaner energy.

© Supplied by BP
Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath

While elevating her further would be one way to reaffirm BP’s commitment to a low carbon future, her previous career at power producers RWE Renewables and E.ON SE gives her fewer of the oil and gas roots the company typically looks for in its leaders.

The technician

Being the chief of BP’s upstream division has been a common stepping stone into the top job, just as it was for Looney. Scotland-born Gordon Birrell briefly took up that role when Looney became CEO, but it was soon dismantled in a companywide restructuring.

BP ScotWind Aberdeen © Baker Hughes.
BP’s EVP of production and operations, Gordon Birrell

Birrell remained on BP’s leadership team as executive vice president for production and operations. His career has mostly been in operational and safety roles close to the core oil and gas business, including four years as president of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. That has given him less involvement in low-carbon ventures than some of his peers.

The outsiders

BP hasn’t hired externally for the top job in its recent history, but with three abrupt CEO departures in less than two decades it could be time to reconsider.

There are several former BP executives now occupying high-profile roles in other industries, such as Rolls-Royce Holdings CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, who turned around BP’s struggling downstream operations before leaving in 2020.

Or Varo Energy BV’s boss Dev Sanyal, whose 32-year career at BP included the job of running gas and low-carbon energy.

A bolder choice still could be to poach an executive from a US oil company, most of which have surpassed the share-price performance of their European peers in recent years. Such a move could convince US investors of BP’s value, but could also raise questions about its commitment to the energy transition.

