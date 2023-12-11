Energy giant TotalEnergies comes aboard Orkney subsea wave power project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal

Energy giant TotalEnergies comes aboard Orkney subsea wave power project

Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) in Orkney aims to use wave power to decarbonise oil and gas projects.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
11/12/2023, 12:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Mocean EnergyTotalEnergies subsea wave power
Mocean Energy's Blue X prototype at EMEC in Orkney.

French energy giant TotalEnergies (XPAR: TTE) has become the latest firm to join an innovative project in Orkney aimed at decarbonising subsea oil and gas projects with wave power.

The £2m demonstrator scheme, which kicked off its current phase in 2021, has connected the Blue X wave energy converter built by Edinburgh’s Mocean Energy, with a Halo underwater battery storage system from Aberdeen-based Verlume.

Now fully operational, it aims to show how green wave tech can be used to deliver power and communications to subsea equipment – offering a cost-effective alternative to expensive umbilical cables, which are carbon intensive for their long lead times to procure and install.

TotalEnergies is the latest to join the “Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP)” scheme, following Baker Hughes, Serica Energy and Harbour Energy, among others.

Joining RSP means TotalEnergies receives access to all data ad results from the test programme, be able to offer input, and receive a feasibility assessment for use of the RSP tech at a location of its choice.

The oil major will be supported by their Ocean Energy R&D team based out of Pau, France in the effort.

Dave MacKinnon, TotalEnergies Technology, Data & Innovation manager said: “Our participation in RSP demonstrates how important it is to us to pursue new ideas and technology that will support the decarbonisation of our oil and gas production business, both here in the UK and across the world.

“We’re pleased to be participating and look forward to seeing the results of this collaboration.”

The move comes as the UK sector seeks to decarbonise its operations under the North Sea Transition Deal signed with the UK Government in 2021.

Ian Crossland, commercial director at Mocean Energy said:“TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company and this new investment underscores the international interest in the potential of our combined technologies.

“TotalEnergies has a long history in Scotland and an incredible track record in offshore operations, and their experience will be extremely valuable as we begin to commercialise our Blue Star product line.”

Andy Martin, chief commercial officer at Verlume added: “Renewables for Subsea Power is capturing industry-leading project data as we demonstrate how Verlume’s Halo subsea battery storage can reliably power subsea equipment through being recharged by a wave energy device.

“It is fantastic that TotalEnergies recognises the value of this data and has come on board within RSP to share insights such as further use cases for this technology system.”

The Orkney deployment is the third phase of the Renewables for Subsea Power project. In 2021, the consortium invested £1.6million into phase two of the programme – which saw the successful integration of the core technologies in an onshore test environment at Verlume’s operations facility in Aberdeen.

In 2021, Mocean Energy’s Blue X prototype underwent a programme of at-sea testing at the European Marine Energy Centre’s Scapa Flow test site in Orkney where they generated first power and gathered significant data on machine performance and operation.

Verlume’s seabed battery energy storage system, Halo, has been specifically designed for the harsh underwater environment, reducing operational emissions and facilitating the use of renewable energy by providing a reliable, uninterrupted power supply.

