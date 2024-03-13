Scotland’s Orbital shortlisted for US floating tidal energy pilot project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Scotland’s Orbital shortlisted for US floating tidal energy pilot project

By Mathew Perry
13/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Orbital Marine PowerThe O2 tidal turbine. Orkney.
The O2 tidal turbine. Orkney.

Scottish renewable marine energy company Orbital Marine Power has been selected as the technology partner for a tidal energy pilot project in the US.

Orbital will partner with Washington-based utility company Orcas Power & Light Cooperative (OPALCO) in developing the 2MW pilot at Blakely Island in Rosario Straight.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is investing $6 million (£4.7m) to develop a tidal energy research, development and demonstration pilot site.

The DOE shortlisted two tidal projects for the pilot phase, including the OPALCO pilot and a separate tidal project at Cook Inlet in Alaska.

Following the first phase, the DOE will select one of the two projects to receive funding for full project development.

If the OPALCO pilot project is selected by the DOE, the US company will deploy an Orbital O2 floating tidal energy turbine at the Rosario Strait site in the San Juan islands.

© Supplied by Orbital Marine Power
The O2 Tidal Turbine developed by Orbital Marine Power.

Orbital Marine Power chief executive officer Andrew Scott welcomed the pilot project with OPALCO moving forward.

“It’s positive to see OPALCO reaching this stage in an important funding process, and for their proposals to be firmly based on the deployment of Orbital technology,” Mr Scott said.

“Whilst there is still substantial work to be done before we float our technology in US waters, this milestone underlines growing global appetite for the pioneering progress we are demonstrating in the floating tidal stream space.”

OPALCO managing director Foster Hildreth said the company is exploring all technologies to build reliable, sustainable and carbon-free energy resources for island communities in San Juan County.

“There are no single or simple solutions for figuring out the complexities of our future energy supply in a decarbonised world,” Mr Hildreth said.

“Floating tidal stream energy, as delivered by the Orbital O2, is one of those technologies that could make sense for our islanded territory.”

 

