Sarens forms offshore wind venture with PSG

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Crane and lifting provider Sarens has announced a new tie-up with PSG Marine & Logistics to expand offshore wind operations in Scotland.

The two firms have joined forces to form a joint venture offering heavy lift and transport solutions, load in/out, assembly and port marshalling services to the renewables and offshore wind sectors.

Sarens PSG will marry Sarens’ fleet – one of the world’s largest inventories of cranes, transporters, and specialty rigging equipment – with PSG’s logistics capabilities, from its base at the deep water facilities at Port of Cromarty Firth.

Director for technical solutions Carl Sarens said: “We are looking forward to make this JV a success in the fast growing offshore market. where the combination of our heavy lifting and heavy transport expertise, together with PSG’s marshalling capacity and access to deep water quaysides, will bring an added value to the market.”

Sarens PSG’s managing director Steve Clark said the combination of services would offer clients “the most comprehensive offering of heavy lift, transport, assembly, load in/out and port marshalling services currently available in Scotland.”

PSG’s facilities at Invergordon and the Cromarty Firth are well placed to meet the needs of Scottish offshore wind projects, though Mr Clark said the venture will also look at opportunities at all the marshalling facilities around Scotland.

Sarens, meanwhile, has UK bases in London, Middlesborough and Stanlow.

“Sarens PSG has been specifically incorporated to support the rapidly developing offshore wind market and assist in solving some of the current issues around heavy lift capacity, deployment and WTG integration, as the Scottish market scales up to floating wind commercialisation and the Scotwind project build-out,” Mr Clark continued.

Port of Cromarty Firth CEO Bob Buskie said the broad range of transport and logistics support services would benefit clients in the fixed and floating offshore wind market who plan to use the Port of Cromarty Firth as their manufacturing, marshalling, storage, and integration hub.

“This new capability will broaden and strengthen the supply chain capability across the whole of the Port of Cromarty Firth and will support our customers commercial contracting frameworks extremely well,” he added.