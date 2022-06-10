Sarens forms offshore wind venture with PSG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Sarens forms offshore wind venture with PSG

Crane and lifting provider Sarens has announced a new tie-up with PSG Marine & Logistics to expand offshore wind operations in Scotland.
By Andrew Dykes
10/06/2022, 10:00 am
© Supplied by SarensOffshore wind turbine installation.
The two firms have joined forces to form a joint venture offering heavy lift and transport solutions, load in/out, assembly and port marshalling services to the renewables and offshore wind sectors.

Sarens PSG will marry Sarens’ fleet – one of the world’s largest inventories of cranes, transporters, and specialty rigging equipment – with PSG’s logistics capabilities, from its base at the deep water facilities at Port of Cromarty Firth.

Director for technical solutions Carl Sarens said: “We are looking forward to make this JV a success in the fast growing offshore market. where the combination of our heavy lifting and heavy transport expertise, together with PSG’s marshalling capacity and access to deep water quaysides, will bring an added value to the market.”

Sarens PSG’s managing director Steve Clark said the combination of services would offer clients “the most comprehensive offering of heavy lift, transport, assembly, load in/out and port marshalling services currently available in Scotland.”

PSG’s facilities at Invergordon and the Cromarty Firth are well placed to meet the needs of Scottish offshore wind projects, though Mr Clark said the venture will also look at opportunities at all the marshalling facilities around Scotland.

Sarens, meanwhile, has UK bases in London, Middlesborough and Stanlow.

“Sarens PSG has been specifically incorporated to support the rapidly developing offshore wind market and assist in solving some of the current issues around heavy lift capacity, deployment and WTG integration, as the Scottish market scales up to floating wind commercialisation and the Scotwind project build-out,” Mr Clark continued.

Port of Cromarty Firth CEO Bob Buskie said the broad range of transport and logistics support services would benefit clients in the fixed and floating offshore wind market who plan to use the Port of Cromarty Firth as their manufacturing, marshalling, storage, and integration hub.

“This new capability will broaden and strengthen the supply chain capability across the whole of the Port of Cromarty Firth and will support our customers commercial contracting frameworks extremely well,” he added.

