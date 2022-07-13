Steel shortages delay Equinor’s Hywind Tampen to 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Steel shortages delay Equinor’s Hywind Tampen to 2023

Equinor will only install seven of the 11 floating wind turbines planned for its Hywind Tampen project this year, as supply chain issues force commissioning to be pushed back.
By Andrew Dykes
13/07/2022, 12:24 pm
© Supplied by Jan Arne Wold / WoldHywind Tampen first turbine sail away.
The 88-megawatt (MW), 11-turbine scheme is currently billed as the world’s largest floating wind power project, and will provide electricity for the Snorre and Gullfaks oil and gas fields.

Work had been planned to conclude by the end of this year, however the Norwegian energy major said supply chain bottlenecks – in particular the global market for steel – would “preclude delivery” of the final four tower sections for the wind turbines until September 2022.

This date would be too late in its installation weather window for this year, forcing postponement of the remaining four turbines until next year.

Siemens Gamesa is supplying the towers, nacelles and blades for the project, but found “deviations in steel quality in four tower sections”, Equinor said in a statement.

While corrective action was taken, the current steel market headwinds has delayed delivery.

“Siemens Gamesa is working closely with their suppliers and Equinor to expedite all deliveries,” the statement added.

The first turbines arrived at the site about 90 miles off the Norwegian coast in early June, and seven will come on stream this year as planned. The final four will be installed next spring.

“Seven turbines have been assembled and four are now installed on the field. The plan is to start production during the year and supply electricity first to Gullfaks, then to the Snorre field,” noted project director Olav-Bernt Haga.

At its full 88 MW capacity, the scheme is expected to meet 35% of the power demand at the two fields – though the seven units at 60MW would already cement the project’s status as the world’s largest floating wind farm Equinor added.

