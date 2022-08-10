Vestas to flog converters and controls division to KK Wind Solutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Vestas to flog converters and controls division to KK Wind Solutions

Danish wind turbine giant Vestas is to spin off its converters and controls business to help support its strategic foucs.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
10/08/2022, 7:22 am Updated: 10/08/2022, 8:28 am
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesSSE Renewables offshore wind

An agreement has been struck with compatriot KK Wind Solutions for the business, which includes factories in Denmark, India and China.

As part of the deal, around 600 Vestas employees will make the switch over.

Once the sale goes through, KK will exclusively supply converters and control panels to Vestas from the three factories.

There is also the potential for local expansion and job growth by extending the use of converter technologies in adjacent areas, like Power-to-X.

The agreement builds on years of collaboration between KK and Vestas, most recently shown by localisation of offshore power conversion modules and low voltage cabinets in Taiwan.

Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, executive vice president and chief operating officer, at Vestas, said: “Across our global supply chain footprint, we are increasingly collaborating with partners to scale efficiently and build on the foundations we have established.

“This includes focusing our own resources to where they are most efficient and moving parts of our business to be run by other industry leaders who can create more value and secure additional long-term jobs.

“I’m therefore very excited about the agreement with our partner KK Wind Solutions, which can help grow and mature the wind energy supply chain.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to receipt of approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities and separation of the converters and controls business.

At that point, the transaction will be reflected in Vestas’ financial accounts.

Mauricio Quintana, chief executive officer at KK, said: “As an established partner to Vestas, we aim to take a leading role in maturing the industry’s supply chain and accelerate the green energy transition.

“The acquisition will bring immediate scale to our operations and extend our global footprint, while adding new competencies by welcoming over 600 highly skilled and experienced employees.

“As a result, we will be well-positioned to develop and deliver world-class sustainable energy solutions to top tier wind OEMs and expand further into adjacent industries, such as Power-to-X.”

